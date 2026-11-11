SMMEs struggle to move beyond basic AI adoption

SMMEs recognise AI's potential but many have yet to overcome the practical challenges involved in deploying it. (Image source: iStock)

While South African small businesses are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence (AI) for marketing and social media, its adoption across core business operations remains limited due to high costs, technical skills shortages and a lack of operational support.

New research commissioned by Amazon and conducted by independent technology research organisation World Wide Worx reveals that while interest in affordable AI solutions is growing, local businesses continue to face significant barriers to implementing the technology more extensively.

The Amazon Small Business Digital Adoption Report 2026, based on a survey of 1 400 random South African businesses, notes AI adoption among SMMEs remains largely superficial, with 59% of active online sellers using AI for marketing and social media, rather than integrating it into core business operations to gain efficiency and increase revenue.

Only 15% use it for sales and customer insights, 13% for customer service automation , and 4% for inventory and operations management.

Meanwhile, 35% of active online sellers report using no AI applications at all, highlighting the gap between growing awareness of the technology and its practical adoption, notes the study.

Despite these limitations, 76% of businesses rated their interest in affordable AI solutions at four or five out of five, indicating strong demand for technology that can improve efficiency and business performance.

The findings suggest that while SMMEs recognise AI's potential, many have yet to overcome the practical challenges involved in deploying it beyond relatively straightforward applications.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa, says the challenge is no longer simply getting businesses online.

"This research tells a clear story: South African small businesses are ambitious, digitally-capable and ready to grow. What's holding them back isn't a lack of will – it’s logistics complexity, rising costs and limited access to support.

The research identifies affordability as the biggest obstacle to wider AI adoption among South African SMMEs, with 54% of active online sellers citing cost as a barrier.

A further 37% point to a lack of technical skills, while 14% raise data security concerns. Other barriers include a lack of awareness, cited by 9%, uncertainty about the benefits of AI (6%) and unreliable internet connectivity (2%).

The figures suggest the challenge extends beyond access to AI tools. Businesses also need affordable solutions that are straightforward to implement, supported by the technical capabilities to use them effectively.

For smaller enterprises operating with limited budgets, the cost of adopting AI can extend beyond the initial investment to include subscriptions, administration, training and the resources required to maintain digital systems.

The report reinforces this concern through its broader findings on digital adoption. Recurring subscription and administration fees are cited as a financial barrier by 48% of active online sellers, while 41% identify digital transaction fees as a challenge. Initial setup costs affect 14%.

This financial pressure makes it difficult for smaller businesses to move from experimenting with AI tools to implementing them across multiple business functions.

"The data shows a large, commercially-active population of online sellers that are ready for the next step, but need clearer pathways, simpler on-boarding and practical support to get there,” says Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx.

“Fifty-nine percent of SMMEs already use AI for marketing and social media – a remarkable penetration rate. Yet deeper applications remain strikingly limited: only 15% use AI for sales insights, 13% for customer service, and a mere 4% for inventory management.

“The research suggests businesses need more than access to digital platforms. They require practical assistance to understand how technology can improve their operations and support growth.”

Sizable difference

The disparity becomes more apparent when AI adoption is examined according to business size, notes the study.

It reveals that among businesses employing between one and five people, only 9% use AI for sales insights, compared with 24% of businesses employing between 51 and 200 people.

Similarly, AI adoption for inventory management stands at just 2% among the smallest businesses, rising to 12% among those with 51 to 200 employees.

While marketing and social media remain the most common AI applications across all business sizes, the findings indicate that larger SMEs are more likely to deploy the technology across operational functions.

The age of business owners also appears to influence adoption, according to the study.

“AI use remains broadly established through age 64, then drops sharply. Among businesses with owners aged 65 or older, 62% use no AI applications. AI adoption stands at 61% among business owners aged 18 to 34, rising to 66% among those aged 35 to 44 and 45 to 54. Adoption peaks at 70% among owners aged 55 to 64, before declining to 38% among those aged 65 and older,” notes the report.

These findings point to an uneven adoption landscape, in which businesses have different levels of access to the skills, resources and support required to make effective use of AI.

Furthermore, the findings suggest the next phase of AI adoption will depend partly on whether businesses can access tools that address the practical operational challenges they face, rather than simply helping them produce marketing content.

While AI adoption is still relatively shallow, the research shows SMEs are already using digital platforms and tools to support their commercial activities.

Among the businesses surveyed, 99.6% use the internet for business and 86% generate online sales.

Women lead the charge

The research also highlights differences between women-owned and male-owned businesses in their approach to digital selling.

Women-owned businesses are twice as likely as male-owned businesses to be online-first, with 27% earning more than three-quarters of their revenue online, compared with 13% of male-owned businesses.

However, women-owned businesses are less likely to sell through a major marketplace, at 28%, compared with 38% of male-owned businesses.

The report further finds that women entrepreneurs are more likely to adopt structured selling practices, with 41% using marketplaces' mentorship programmes, compared with 28% of their male counterparts.

Despite this, women-owned businesses report greater barriers to accessing support, with 51% citing a need for mentorship, compared with 41% of male-owned businesses.

"Women-owned businesses are already demonstrating the behaviours that lead to marketplace success,” says Suzelle Lebelo, Amazon South Africa head of marketplace.

“They sell online, they adopt structured programmes, and they use AI marketing tools at higher rates. But the data also tells us they need more support, particularly around mentorship and managing costs. We see this as both a responsibility and an opportunity to build targeted programmes that help women entrepreneurs thrive on our marketplace."