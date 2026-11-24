African countries are looking to establish sovereignty in satellite service provision. (Image source: iStock)

Satellite internet service providers must comply with the regulations and policies of the countries in which they operate, with no exceptions, says Anshu Vij, MD for EMEA at Hughes Network Systems.

Speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival 2026, held recently in Cape Town, Vij commented on the ongoing dispute between SpaceX’s Starlink and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

Starlink must obtain individual electronic communications network service and individual electronic communications service licences from ICASA to operate directly in SA.

“I don’t fault South Africa’s position, because they are asking ‘what’s in it for us?’ The B-BBEE requirement that’s been a regulation for years is not a bad thing. The policy that is set, everyone complies with, so why would you give an exception to one single person?” said Vij.

He added that operators seeking to establish their own satellite constellations could contribute to SA's sovereignty. Another option is to comply with local regulations, including the 30% local equity ownership requirement.

Vij cited India as an example. The country is closely watching the OneWeb model for satellite service delivery, but Amazon Leo is not licensed to operate there.

“India recently announced through Reliance Industries, a large operator, that they're going to launch their own satellite, a Reliance Geo satellite. Again, it's all about sovereignty, where they want to use Indian companies and have an Indian constellation that they can control, not a constellation that can be switched off.”

African countries pursue satellite sovereignty

African countries also want greater control over satellite services, including the ability to launch their own satellites, manage capacity and control the services they provide.

Vij said sovereignty can have different meanings, but establishing domestic satellite infrastructure is one starting point.

“They want to launch their own. Case in point – Angola launched its own satellites about eight years ago.”

Anshu Vij, MD for EMEA at Hughes Network Systems.

In August this year, it was reported that Thales Alenia Space and Israel Aerospace Industries had been selected to supply two next-generation communications satellites, NIGCOMSAT-2A and NIGCOMSAT-2B, for deployment in Nigeria.

NIGCOMSAT selected the Hughes Jupiter gateway system for the two satellites. Hughes will also assist NIGCOMSAT in establishing local terminal assembly in the West African country.

Launching their own satellites gives countries greater control over services and capacity, said Vij.

Satellite projects require substantial upfront investment, while revenue can take time to build. This makes them difficult to finance, particularly in underserved markets. Localisation can help address some of these challenges, said Vij.

“Local assembly and repair shorten lead times and keep equipment in service. Over time, local sourcing reduces exposure to import duties, currency swings and supply chain disruption.

“Financially, it is a lot better for them because they benefit from the economics of owning their own satellite rather than having to purchase from a third party,” he added.

Ground infrastructure

Establishing local manufacturing and assembly capabilities requires engineering skills, manufacturing expertise, quality control and operational experience, according to Hughes Network Systems.

Vij said owning a satellite is only one part of establishing a domestic satellite network. Countries also need a ground segment, which includes the equipment, infrastructure and personnel required to communicate with and manage the satellite. This typically includes gateways and other ground equipment, as well as user terminals that connect users to the network.

“The operations model has always been that satellite operators buy ground segment equipment, they work with satellite launch companies to launch their own satellites, and they bundle that all together and sell it to different service providers,” said Vij.

“It’s a managed service. However, in some cases, mature operators buy the ground segment, like their own hub, and they buy capacity from a satellite operator and then manage their own service.”

Vij said countries seeking greater sovereignty want to own satellites, manufacture their own equipment, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and create local jobs.

“Simply put, countries sell a service locally, collect the cash and the cash will then end up going to third parties. That way, you keep it in country.”

He added that local production and infrastructure could reduce dependence on international supply chains.

“So when disruptions happen, you're not waiting for someone across the world to ship equipment. You use your terminals and you’re easily able to have a natural hedge when it comes to foreign exchange.

“If your currency happens to be depreciating, you don't have anything to worry about because you aren't buying in dollars necessarily.”

Vij said markets such as SA, Nigeria and Angola were making progress in developing their satellite services. Smaller markets would take longer to develop their capabilities, he said, but countries could work together to share infrastructure and extend the reach of satellite programmes.

“Smaller markets will take some time, and that’s okay,” he said. “Countries could start working together. For example, if you run a satellite programme here in South Africa to do this, there’s no reason that the programme could not have a footprint in Botswana or neighbouring countries.”