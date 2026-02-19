SAVCA appoints new CEO

Anusha Naidu, new CEO of SAVCA.

The SA Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) has appointed Anusha Naidu as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 March.

Naidu joins SAVCA from her role as corporate finance and ESG executive at Select Africa, African Alliance, where she served on the group executive committee and led capital raising, investor engagement and strategic growth initiatives across multiple African markets.

“For almost a decade, she was instrumental in structuring and securing debt and equity funding, building relationships with global and domestic institutional investors, development finance institutions, sovereign funds and private capital providers, and advancing innovative financing solutions in sectors such as housing, real estate and microfinance,” said SAVCA in a statement.

A Chartered Accountant (SA) with international experience, Naidu brings more than 20 years of experience spanning corporate finance, private capital markets, M&A advisory, ESG implementation and financial services. Her career includes senior roles at PwC in London, Dubai, Cape Town and Johannesburg, where she advised global banks , private equity firms and institutional investors on complex transactions across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia as well as North and South America.

SAVCA said Naidu’s combination of strategic vision, technical expertise, global perspective and on-the-ground experience in African capital markets positions her well to lead the organisation.

Vuyo Ntoi, SAVCA board chairperson, said: “Anusha’s leadership comes at a time of exciting opportunity for the private capital industry. Her deep relationships across the investor ecosystem, combined with her experience in capital formation, governance and ESG, will be instrumental in strengthening SAVCA’s role as an industry shaper and catalyst for growth.”

Naidu succeeds former CEO Tshepiso Kobile, who stepped down in May 2025. In its announcement of Kobile’s departure, SAVCA stated at the time that under Kobile’s leadership, the organisation strengthened its voice in regulatory and policy discussions.

The association played an active role in shaping elements of the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill and contributed to engagements with the Competition Commission and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, particularly on public interest considerations in merger transactions, it said.

These efforts helped to ensure private capital is appropriately considered in key policy frameworks, SAVCA added.

Following Kobile’s exit, SAVCA board member Nicola Gubb assumed the role of interim executive director. SAVCA’s board confirmed Gubb will return to her role as non-executive board member, following a hand-over period.