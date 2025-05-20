SAVCA CEO departs

SAVCA CEO Tshepiso Kobile.

Tshepiso Kobile, CEO of Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), has left the organisation to pursue new professional opportunities.

According to a statement released by SAVCA, Kobile was appointed during a time of transition, and “provided stability and strategic direction as SAVCA reoriented itself for the future”.

“She led the recruitment and onboarding of a new executive team, helping to build internal capacity and position the organisation to serve an increasingly complex and evolving investment environment,” the statement continued.

In July last year, the SAVCA VC Industry Survey 2024 – the organisation’s annual research initiative – found that ICT-focused start-ups received the highest number of VC deals in 2023, and the ICT sector almost doubled in the number of investments compared to 2022 (87.6%), with 48.1% recorded in 2022.

SAVCA told ITWeb that the 2025 survey is under way, and because data is still being collected, assessed and analysed, it is not able to disclose any information at this stage.

However, it did add that based on the 2024 report covering 2023 activity, there was a substantial increase in co-investments, continuing a trend observed over the past several years.

The organisation expects this trend to persist, with the quantum of co-investments remaining relatively consistent.

“That said, the notable rise in the reported investment value last year was driven by a few large, later-stage co-investment transactions. As a result, we do not anticipate a similar spike in value in the current cycle. This area remains a key focus, and we look forward to sharing more detailed insights once the 2025 results are available,” SAVCA added.

According to SAVCA, under Kobile’s leadership, the organisation strengthened its voice in regulatory and policy discussions. The association played an active role in shaping elements of the Conduct of Financial Institutions (COFI) Bill and contributed to engagements with the Competition Commission and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), particularly on public interest considerations in merger transactions.

These efforts helped to ensure that private capital is appropriately considered in key policy frameworks, SAVCA added.

“During her tenure, SAVCA expanded its advocacy efforts and contributed to discussions on responsible investment, market development and cross-border capital flows. A strong proponent of industry diversity, she supported initiatives that encouraged the advancement of women in private equity and venture capital and helped position the association as a platform for broader inclusion across the ecosystem,” the organisation continued.

She has also played a key role in broadening the association’s mandate to more intentionally include all providers of private capital – equity, mezzanine and debt – ensuring a more inclusive and representative voice for the industry.

SAVCA said its board will soon initiate a process to recruit a permanent CEO.

In the interim, to ensure operational continuity and momentum on strategic initiatives, the board has seconded one of its directors, Nicola Gubb, to act as executive director. She will support SAVCA’s senior managers in maintaining the association’s day-to-day operations and driving its key programmes until a permanent CEO is appointed.

The organisation points out that Gubb has been an active member of the SAVCA board since November 2023 and brings deep institutional knowledge and continuity to the role.