Scatec lights up its first WCape solar plant

Scatec starts commercial operation at Grootfontein solar power plant in SA.

Norwegian renewable energy producer Scatec has begun commercial operation of its 273MW solar power plant in Grootfontein in the Western Cape.

In a statement, Scatec says the solar plant will generate predictable revenue from a 20-year power purchase agreement.

“We are proud to commence commercial operations at Grootfontein,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog. “This project builds on our commitment to deliver clean, reliable energy while creating long-term value for local communities and partners.”

“Bringing the Grootfontein plant into operation is an important milestone for Scatec and our partners. As our first project in the Western Cape, and the first solar project to reach COD [commercial operation date] under REIPPPP [Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme] round five, this achievement reflects the dedication and resilience of our teams and contractors,” adds Alberto Gambacorta, EVP and GM for Sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa has set its sights on adding more renewable energy sources to the national grid. The country launched its REIPPPP in 2011, to ensure energy security by tapping into renewables.

Scatec, which entered the South African market in 2010, has been expanding its renewable energy portfolio in the country over the years.

Last October, the Norwegian firm partnered with local firm Mulilo Renewable Project Development, to make significant investments in battery energy storage systems projects in the North West and Northern Cape provinces.

According to the statement, the Grootfontein power plant is expected to generate 700GWh of clean energy annually, leading to an estimated abatement of 630 000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, making it the largest co-located solar PV cluster in the Western Cape.

Scatec owns 51% of the equity in the project, H1 Holdings – its local black economic empowerment partner – owns 46.5%, and the Grootfontein Local Community Trust owns 2.5%.

Scatec will provide operation and maintenance and asset management services to the power plants.