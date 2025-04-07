Sci-tech, higher education to align departmental efforts

Ministers Dr Blade Nzimande and Dr Nobuhle Nkabane.

The departments responsible for SA’s higher education, and science, technology and innovation plan to align their efforts in research, technology and skills development.

This follows a high-level meeting between ministers Dr Blade Nzimande and Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who oversee these ministries.

According to a statement, the meeting formed part of Nzimande's ongoing programme to engage science-intensive departments.

The talks focused on enhancing coordination in infrastructure, human resource development, and shared projects within universities and TVET colleges, ensuring science and innovation play a central role in shaping SA’s future.

As part of the talks, the ministers agreed to set up an inter-departmental committee that will coordinate key joint projects and overall cooperation between the departments.

Says the statement: “The meeting with minister Nkabane focused on several critical issues in the science, technology and innovation, and post-school education and training landscape.

“There was a strong emphasis on the need for the DSTI [Department of Science, Technology and Innovation] and DHET [Department of Higher Education and Training] to ensure greater coordination.”

Nzimande’s programme to engage science-intensive state departments is also informed by the DSTI’s recently adopted mantra, which is “placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society”.

Through this mantra, the DSTI seeks to significantly raise the profile and impact of science, technology and innovation within government and across key sectors of society.

The ministers stressed the importance of facilitating access for both departments to national and international platforms and networks, strategic partnerships and opportunities.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and the exchange of critical information between the departments, indicates the statement.

“The ministers further agreed to set up an inter-departmental committee that will coordinate key joint projects and the overall cooperation between the two departments.

“The ministers also agreed to a follow-up meeting, to assess progress on some of the commitments made.”