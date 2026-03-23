Sci-tech ministry sets digital roadmap in motion

Sci-tech ministry puts key tech at forefront of digital transformation strategy. (Image source: 123RF)

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) is eyeing “appropriate” technologies to support its digital transformation roadmap.

This came to light in a written response to a Parliamentary question from EFF MP Dr Sophie Thembekwayo, enquiring about the DSTI’s digital transformation and modernisation efforts.

In the reply, the DSTI set out selection and implementation of the digital technologies in the 2026/27 financial year, which for government kicks-off on 1 April.

The identified technologies include cloud , artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

These technologies, it states, will be integrated with existing systems, which include identified duplicate or fragmented ICT systems that have been consolidated or decommissioned, in line with the approved ICT rationalisation plan.

This will also include new ICT investments assessed and approved for compliance with the department’s enterprise architecture standards, it reveals.

“The department is in the process of re-engineering and updating existing processes using digital technologies to improve efficiency, productivity and reduce costs.

“The department is in talks with the National School of Government to provide necessary training and qualifications for employees to use the new technologies and adapt to changes in operations.”

The DSTI adds that it is in the process of developing change management strategy processes to effectively ensure employee and customer acceptance of digital transformation.

Led by minister professor Blade Nzimande, the DSTI is mandated to promote innovation through cutting-edge technologies, foster a digitally-empowered society and enhance South Africa's competitiveness on the global stage.

The department further seeks to boost the country’s socio-economic development through research and innovation.

According to the DSTI, its digital transformation strategy presents a structured approach to remodelling the department, incorporating digital technology across various facets. It aims to achieve efficiencies, collaboration, improved delivery speed and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The approach, it adds, is crucial for the department as it looks to adapt, innovate and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape, and provides a systematic pathway from initial assessment and planning to implementation and improvement.

In the 2027/28 financial year, the DSTI says it will measure the progress and performance of its digital projects and compare them with the defined objectives, using key performance indicators.

The department will also analyse the data collected from digital projects to identify strengths and weaknesses, and take necessary corrective actions, it states. “The department will be making continuous adjustments and improvements to its digital projects based on evaluation results and feedback.”

In 2028/29, monitoring and evaluation will continue, notes the DSTI, adding that the digital projects will be compared against the defined objectives.