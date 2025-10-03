Seacom, Sentech partnership targets digital economy SMMEs

Flenk Mnisi, acting chief operating officer of Sentech and Anton Jooste, MD of digital services for South Africa at Seacom.

Submarine cable operator Seacom and signal distributor Sentech have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the growth of small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in South Africa's telecommunications sector.

The agreement, signed at Seacom’s Johannesburg offices on 29 September, outlines a 12-month collaboration aimed at advancing the contributions of SMMEs to South Africa's digital economy through targeted support.

According to the companies, the partnership also recognises the vital role of SMMEs in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and shaping South Africa's digital future.

Seacom and Sentech are partnering to strengthen the SMME ecosystem by offering mentorship, training, funding, and access to shared innovation platforms, with the overall goal of advancing digital inclusion.

The collaboration will focus on empowering SMMEs through enterprise development programmes, improved access to infrastructure, tailored mentorship, and opportunities to showcase their innovations at public events.

By combining Seacom’s extensive fibre infrastructure with Sentech’s wide service reach, the partnership will also expand infrastructure access, creating new opportunities for market entry and growth in rural and underserved regions.

In addition, SMMEs will benefit from skills development initiatives, including hands-on training in advanced technologies such as fibre, cloud, and broadcasting, as well as practical internship exchanges and resources designed to boost digital literacy in townships.

The partnership will also provide access to affordable hosting solutions, hybrid content delivery options, and targeted support in digital migration, helping local businesses and content creators expand their digital services.

Furthermore, SMMEs will gain opportunities to participate in joint ICT projects with the public sector, benefit from policy advocacy, and draw on research insights to better harness emerging technologies such as 5G, IOT, and AI.