Sentech achieves clean audit, 16% revenue growth

Sentech demonstrates steady operational performance in a challenging economic environment.

State-owned signal provider Sentech has seen its revenue rise from R1.38 billion in the 2024 financial year, to R1.61 billion in 2025.

The uptick, says Sentech, reflects 16% revenue growth, despite challenging conditions.

Sentech did, however, report a net loss after tax of R246 million, primarily due to provision for expected credit loss driven by its customers’ economic challenges, it reveals.

Other performance indicators show the company achieved a clean audit outcome, customer satisfaction of 78%, as well as ensuring early payments for SMMEs.

Looking ahead, the state-owned enterprise highlights it will continue to focus on accelerating digital transformation, enhancing service delivery, expanding partnerships and growing its core business across towers, broadband, data centres, satellite and media.

“Our results reflect Sentech’s resilience and agility in navigating macro-economic challenges, while making strategic shifts for the future,” says CEO Tebogo Leshope.

“With our renewed organisational model and clear strategic focus, we are well-positioned to create sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders.”