Secure networks can strengthen critical infrastructure in SA

Teresa Huysamen, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Just like many other countries, South Africa's critical infrastructure faces increased physical and cyber threats. From ports and mines to energy and transport, infrastructure underpins the nation’s economic growth. Given how technology has permeated every industry, and data has become the lifeblood of every public and private sector entity, the need for secure, resilient networks has never been greater. However, traditional networks often fall short of delivering the security and flexibility required to withstand these challenges.

As distributor of Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology, Duxbury provides local stakeholders with access to a network solution that empowers industries to safeguard their critical infrastructure. With its dynamic, decentralised architecture, Kinetic Mesh delivers security, reliability and adaptability, even in the most demanding environments.

Cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure have grown exponentially. In recent years, South Africa has experienced a surge in ransomware incidents and breaches. At the same time, physical threats, including vandalism and theft, continue to disrupt operations and compromise safety especially when it comes to electricity infrastructure. For service providers, ensuring seamless, secure connectivity is crucial to preventing downtime and maintaining operations for citizens.

Going beyond the traditional

Traditional networks are reliant on fixed infrastructure and centralised management. However, they struggle to keep pace with these evolving threats. These legacy environments often lack the redundancy, flexibility and security measures needed to protect sensitive systems and data. This is where Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology comes in.

Rajant Kinetic Mesh is a dynamic ecosystem designed for resilience. By enabling continuous, multidirectional communication between nodes, Kinetic Mesh ensures that data always finds the fastest, most secure path to its destination, even if individual connections are disrupted. Unlike traditional networks, which rely on a single point of failure, Kinetic Mesh continuously adapts to changing conditions, rerouting data in real-time to maintain connectivity. The network’s advanced encryption and Rajant In-line Security Module (RiSM) provide top-tier protection for sensitive data, safeguarding cryptographic keys and meeting stringent security certifications. Its scalability ensures that whether connecting a few devices or thousands, Kinetic Mesh can meet the needs of diverse infrastructure projects.

Industry-wide coverage

Mining, one of South Africa’s economic cornerstones, operates in some of the most challenging environments. Kinetic Mesh can deliver continuous connectivity across sprawling mines, ensuring that autonomous vehicles, IOT devices and monitoring systems operate without interruption. Enhancing communication and security helps mining operators optimise efficiency and safety.

South Africa’s ports, vital to international trade, are increasingly vulnerable to both physical and cyber threats. Kinetic Mesh offers real-time communication across port operations, ensuring smooth logistics, secure data transmission and uninterrupted service delivery. Similarly, the energy sector, from power stations to renewable energy sites, relies on reliable and secure networks to manage operations and monitor infrastructure. Kinetic Mesh delivers the connectivity needed to integrate IOT sensors, enable predictive maintenance and protect against cyber intrusions.

Transportation systems in South Africa, including intelligent traffic management and rail networks, demand resilient connectivity. Again, Kinetic Mesh ensures that data flows seamlessly between devices, enabling efficient operations and enhanced passenger safety. The network’s decentralised architecture eliminates single points of failure, reducing the risk of attacks and ensuring that connectivity remains intact even under the most challenging circumstances.

Safeguarding data

Security is at the heart of Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh solution. The RiSM protects cryptographic keys and sensitive data with hardware-based encryption. This ensures that even if a device is compromised, the network remains secure. With its ability to safeguard data and provide real-time adaptability, Kinetic Mesh addresses the specific challenges faced by South African industries.

Rajant Kinetic Mesh provides South African infrastructure operators with a level of security and reliability that traditional networks cannot match. By adopting this technology, industries can enhance their resilience and ensure seamless operations in the face of increasing threats.

In a world of escalating threats, investing in secure networks has become essential. Rajant Kinetic Mesh offers South African industries a proven solution to protect their critical infrastructure and adapt to the challenges of tomorrow.

For more information on Rajant Kinetic Mesh and how it can transform your business connectivity, visit Duxbury Networking at https://www.duxbury.co.za/rajant.