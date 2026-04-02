Senior tech talent in demand as AI changes iGaming hiring

Skills-based hiring rises as AI automates routine work in the iGaming sector. (Image source: 123RF)

As the global iGaming sector transitions from rapid expansion to a phase of operational maturity, hiring strategies in the sector are undergoing a significant reset.

Companies are increasingly prioritising experienced technical professionals, while the deployment of artificial intelligence ( AI ) results in firms scaling back on hiring entry-level employees.

This is one of the key findings of the 2026 iGaming Talent Trends report, compiled by iGaming software solutions firm Softswiss, in partnership with recruitment consultancy Pentasia.

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The report highlights how hiring shifts in iGaming are redefining workforce structures, with implications extending beyond iGaming into the broader digital economy.

The report is based on LinkedIn data, company surveys and an analysis of 2025 hiring trends. It points to a significant shift in how companies source and structure talent as AI reshapes the iGaming workforce.

The data also shows that the global iGaming sector is moving from rapid growth to operational maturity, signalling a fundamental shift in the iGaming labour market.

While this is a global research, South African organisations are already aligning with this trajectory, it says.

iGaming relies on a combination of software engineering, data analytics and cyber security capabilities, with strong proficiency in languages such as Python, Java and JavaScript.

Core technical roles are centred around backend development, DevOps, blockchain integration and the use of AI to enable personalised user experiences.

Strong data skills and familiarity with CRM or CMS tools are also essential for optimising player experiences, says Softswiss.

The global online gaming market was valued at $225.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $244.68 billion in 2026, to $501.91 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Senior hire bias

“As AI takes over execution-level work, human roles are moving up the value chain,” according to the study.

“Engineers are now more focused on system architecture, deployment and resilience, while other functions are shifting toward strategy, data interpretation and stakeholder engagement.”

According to Denis Romanovskiy, chief AI officer at Softswiss, this shift has led to a clear bias toward experienced, senior hires.

“The expectation now is that a new employee will come in and start creating value within a few weeks. Every engineer goes through an interview with coding and system design assessments, with careful examination of systems thinking skills as well as soft skills. The ability to use AI tools at work is already considered a given and is not even discussed.”

However, filling these roles remains a challenge. The report identifies DevOps, backend engineering and cyber security as the most difficult positions to recruit for, with a limited number of candidates able to manage complex systems and lead technical teams.

Practical experience

According to the report, AI and automation are fundamentally altering the structure of entry-level work in the iGaming field. Routine, process-driven tasks that once served as a training ground for junior employees are increasingly being automated.

Alastair Cleland, MD of Pentasia, says this trend is not limited to iGaming. “These hiring trends we are seeing in iGaming offer important insights for the broader workforce shifts, as AI is definitely transforming entry-level jobs by automating routine, process-driven and administrative tasks, rather than entirely eliminating them.

“This is causing a decline in junior hiring for roles like data entry, basic coding and research-based roles, and this is happening across the global digital economy, with implications for fintech, e-commerce and other tech-enabled digital industries,” notes Cleland.

As a result, companies are reducing large-scale junior hiring and instead focusing on roles that require higher-order capabilities, such as analysis, system monitoring and decision-making, notes the study.

The research further reveals that up to 60% of new roles in the global iGaming industry may not require a traditional university degree by 2030. This projection reflects a growing move toward skills-first recruitment.

Faced with a constrained pool of senior talent and increasing technological complexity, companies are placing greater emphasis on demonstrable skills and practical experience rather than formal academic qualifications, it says.

“Historically, entry into technical roles required degrees such as a Bachelor of Science in computer science, information technology, mathematics or statistics. That model is shifting as employers recognise that certifications, coding boot camps and hands-on project portfolios can provide more relevant, up-to-date capabilities in fast-evolving fields,” explains Cleland.

SA mirrors global pressures

Although the report is global in scope, its findings are increasingly relevant to SA, notes Softswiss. Local organisations are grappling with a tightening regulatory environment, while competing for scarce senior technical talent.

According to Softswiss, SA’s iGaming market is set to reach R71 billion by 2025, as the country emerges as a key player in the iGaming sector. This is driven by strong digital adoption and a thriving sports culture, growth in mobile betting, innovative game formats, and the increasing availability of digital platforms that make wagering accessible to a broad audience.

“The iGaming sector, which combines elements of cloud computing, payments, data analytics and cyber security, is particularly exposed to these pressures. Platforms must handle high volumes of financial transactions in real-time, while maintaining strict compliance and security standards, driving demand for highly-specialised skills,” says Softswiss.

Organisations are moving toward outcome-based hiring, defining roles in terms of business problems to be solved rather than static job descriptions.

“Continuous up-skilling is emerging as a key priority, not just for employee development but as a business continuity strategy. As technologies evolve, maintaining a workforce with relevant, up-to-date skills is essential to long-term competitiveness,” notes the report.