Sentech charts way for mass connectivity

Sentech acting CEO Tebogo Leshope.

State signal distributor Sentech is exploring connectivity opportunities in the 450MHz spectrum band, it has announced.

The initiative, says Sentech, aligns with efforts to support government and public sector operations with secure, reliable and resilient communication networks.

Furthermore, it notes its “extensive tower network and network management” makes it well-positioned to deploy and operate mission-critical broadband and narrowband solutions on the 450MHz spectrum.

“With the 450MHz spectrum, Sentech is poised to bridge the digital divide and ensure even the most remote communities have access to reliable communication networks,” says Sentech acting CEO Tebogo Leshope.

“Our expertise and infrastructure uniquely position us to drive this transformation and support critical national services.”

According to Sentech, the advantages of the 450MHz spectrum include extended coverage with fewer base stations, which is ideal for rural and underserved areas.

It will also provide superior signal penetration and high reliability, essential for emergency services, disaster management and public safety communications, it notes.

As part of this strategic focus, Sentech says it will participate in a roundtable discussion during the Wireless Africa Conference 2025, at the University of Pretoria, on 24 and 25 February.

Joining the discussion will be Association of Comms and Technology CEO and executive chairperson of the 450MHz Alliance Nomvuyiso Batyi, as well as Independent Communications Authority of South Africa chairperson Mothibi Ramusi.

The signal distributor will share insights into its 450MHz strategy, infrastructure capabilities and the role of mission-critical networks in national development.

“Sentech remains committed to collaborating with industry leaders and regulators to develop an ecosystem that fosters innovation and connectivity,” adds Leshope. “We believe that by working together, we can create a future where secure and reliable communication is accessible to all.”