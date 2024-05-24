SentinelOne to address securing Africa’s digital revolution at Security Summit Cape Town

SentinelOne scheduled to present at ITWeb Security Summit Cape Town and discuss fortifying Africa’s digital revolution.

Global cyber security company SentinelOne has added its name to a list of businesses scheduled to present at the ITWeb Security Summit 2024 on 28 May at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

SentinelOne is focused on the manufacture of intelligent, data-driven systems that underpin cyber security strategies.

Eben Cotty, solutions engineer at SentinelOne, has confirmed his presentation topic: the imperative task of securing Africa’s digital transformation.

Cotty will deep dive into how cyber security strategies and technologies can empower organisations across the continent to effectively manage the complexities and uncertainties inherent in their digital evolution.

Delegates will have the opportunity to explore innovative approaches leveraging AI and machine learning for unparalleled threat detection, prevention, and response.

The session will offer perspective on cyber security, covering topics like safeguarding critical assets and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

“Our objective is to help customers approach- and embrace digital transformation by offering peace of mind regarding cyber security,” Cotty added.

