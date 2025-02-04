Several firsts make Dell Latitude 7455 the best in range, now available from DCC Technologies

Think the Dell Latitude 7455. (Image: DCC Technologies)

Think the Dell Latitude 7455 is just another conventional upgrade from the previous version? Think again, since Dell’s latest pushes the boundaries of what is expected of the Latitude range.

In fact, the Latitude 7455 includes a number of firsts. It is the first Latitude powered by the Snapdragon X Series, the first Latitude to include Copilot+ and the thinnest Latitude yet at only 16.9mm. And this AI laptop is now available from DCC Technologies, the official Dell supplier in South Africa.

When checking off the feature list, things should start with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 (up to 3.4GHz), an exceptional ARM processor from Qualcomm. This 12-core chipset features Dual Core Boost, which can identify demanding tasks to add processing power when the machine needs it most. Furthermore, the Snapdragon X Elite includes not only a CPU and GPU, but also a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU), an AI-dedicated chip which improves power efficiency and extends battery life.

Think the Dell Latitude 7455. (Image: DCC Technologies)

Talking of battery life, the Latitude 7455 can provide up to 21 hours away from the power cord, an excellent amount of time that can be attributed to the Snapdragon chipset used. Add to this a weight of only 1.4kg, optional mobile 5G, plus a durable aluminium chassis, and you have yourself a laptop perfect for travelling, ideal for those spending lengthy periods either on the road or in the air.

As mentioned, this is the first Copilot+ PC in the Latitude range, with Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant helping to summarise long e-mails, create outstanding presentations and analyse spreadsheets. It also assists in improving video conferencing and can even caption video conversations. Dell includes quad speakers for loud and clear audio, alongside AI-based noise reduction and a full HD IR camera, so video conferencing with the Latitude 7455 is a stand-out experience.

To round off this excellent laptop is a display that is beyond reproach. Its crisp 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) touchscreen comes with an aspect ratio of 16:10, allowing for a better work experience. Furthermore, the display is also ComfortView Plus certified, cutting harmful blue light to make sure the workday is far less strenuous on the eyes.

Think the Dell Latitude 7455. (Image: DCC Technologies)

“It’s clear to see the Latitude 7455 is the best yet in Dell’s business-focussed Latitude range,” says George Lodewick, Dell Desktop & Notebook Specialist at DCC Technologies. “It contains not only the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, but also offers exceptional battery life, a thin but durable design and an amazing display. It does so on top of being the first Latitude to include Copilot+, which offers appealing AI-based productivity features,” Lodewick concludes.