Shaping the future of SA’s contact centres: Why your voice matters

Shaping the future of South Africa’s contact centres: Why your voice matters.

South Africa’s contact centre industry is entering a defining moment. Recognised globally for its world-class customer service and skilled workforce, the sector now faces a future shaped by rapid advances in technology, evolving customer expectations and increasing international competition.

To understand and prepare for this future, credible, comprehensive research is vital. That is why ContactBabel, a respected authority on the global contact centre industry, has launched its first in-depth research programme dedicated to the South African market.

Smartz Solutions is proud to support this initiative as a platinum sponsor, helping ensure that the unique opportunities and challenges facing South African contact centres are captured, analysed and shared with both local leaders and the international business community.

Why participation matters

ContactBabel’s research is designed to gather insights from over 100 South African contact centres, both BPOs and captive (in-house) operations. The more organisations that take part, the richer the insights will be, and the more accurately the findings will reflect the true state of the industry.

For participants, the benefits go beyond contributing to the collective picture. Every organisation that completes the confidential, anonymous survey will receive:

Exclusive early access to peer benchmarks before public release.

Insights into technology adoption across AI, automation and more than 15 other solution areas.

Board-ready metrics to support strategic planning, investment cases and competitive positioning.

By participating, you not only gain invaluable insights for your own business, but you also help shape how the global market views South Africa’s contact centre industry.

Why now?

AI and automation are reshaping the contact centre model worldwide. At the same time, South Africa is facing strong competition from other established BPO destinations such as India and the Philippines, as well as from emerging players in Africa and Eastern Europe.

This research comes at a pivotal moment. The findings will:

Highlight South Africa’s strengths in skills, scalability and customer experience.

Identify where investment in technology and training is most needed.

Provide decision-makers with the credible data required to position South Africa as a global leader in outsourced and captive contact centre services.

How to take part

If your organisation operates a South Africa-based contact centre with more than 10 seats, whether captive/in-house or BPO, you are invited to participate.

The survey is completely confidential and anonymous. The deadline for participation is Friday, 17 October 2025.

Take part here: ContactBabel South Africa Contact Centre Survey

The Smartz Solutions perspective

Smartz Solutions believes the contact centre industry is one of South Africa’s greatest assets. It creates jobs, builds skills and delivers exceptional customer experiences that compete on a global stage.

By supporting this landmark research, Smartz Solutions is helping ensure that the industry has access to the insights and benchmarks it needs to thrive in the years ahead.

Now is the time to make your voice heard. Join the research. Shape your industry. Lead the future.