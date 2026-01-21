Shoprite Group makes solar energy gains

Shoprite Group’s rooftop solar systems are now enough to power nearly 12 300 households annually.

Retail giant Shoprite Group has installed its 100th solar photovoltaic (PV) system, 10 years after launching its first solar project in 2015.

The company says its rooftop solar systems generate enough clean electricity to power nearly 12 300 households annually.

“The installation of our 100th solar PV system reflects the significant progress we’ve made in recent years,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at Shoprite.

“Our accelerated efforts to meet science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding renewable energy are crucial steps on the path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

South African organisations have increasingly transformed their energy systems by adopting renewables as an alternative power source.

In the 2025 financial year, says the retailer, 7.2% of its electricity came from renewable sources, up from 6.5% in the 2024 financial year and above the internal target.

It notes it consumed 151 243MWh of renewable energy. The group has also fitted 1 397 refrigerated trailers, which form part of its fleet operations, with solar panels.

The retailer says it continues to explore wheeling projects to further diversify and expand its renewable energy sources. It is currently wheeling electricity to 11 sites, including its home office in Brackenfell, and is seeking further wheeling partners .

“Our focus is on scaling these initiatives by increasing solar installations and expanding wheeling arrangements across our supermarkets and distribution centres,” adds Raghubir.

“We will continue to engage with landlords and partners to unlock greater access to clean energy, particularly in malls where we don’t own the rooftops.”