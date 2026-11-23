Shoprite and DNI have agreed to reciprocal call and put options over the remaining shares in DNI.

The Shoprite Group is investing R3.6 billion to acquire a 40% stake in technology, telecommunications and fintech investment firm DNI, in a move to expand its digital financial services and connectivity offering.

In a statement, the retailer says the transaction forms part of a broader partnership involving Investec, which will invest R1.9 billion for a 19.99% stake in Shoprite Financial Services Holdings (SFS HoldCo), a subsidiary of Shoprite Checkers.

The Shoprite Employee Trust will also acquire a 5% interest in SFS HoldCo. Shoprite will retain majority ownership and control of the entity.

The transactions, announced today, aim to combine Shoprite’s retail footprint and customer base with DNI’s mobile and technology capabilities and Investec’s banking infrastructure.

DNI is a privately-owned South African investment holding company whose businesses operate across connectivity, technology and financial services. It backs founder-led businesses and helps them expand.

The partnership will allow Shoprite to extend its financial services beyond payments and retail credit into a broader ecosystem incorporating mobile services, connectivity and banking products.

For technology, the deal provides a route to bring mobile services, devices and fintech offerings into Shoprite’s physical and digital retail network.

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht says customers’ everyday needs increasingly extended beyond groceries to include payments, banking, credit, insurance and connectivity.

DNI CEO Ryan Noach notes that the partnership will make it easier for more South Africans to access mobile, connectivity and fintech services through places where they already shop.

The agreement builds on an existing alliance banking partnership between Shoprite and Investec.

Under the arrangement, SFS HoldCo will own the customer-facing proposition and brand positioning, while Investec will provide the underlying banking infrastructure, balance sheet support, payments and settlement capabilities, as well as risk and compliance services.

Investec will also make selected banking products available through the ecosystem.

The bank’s investment gives it exposure to Shoprite Financial Services’ earnings and provides a distribution channel for certain financial products.

Investec CEO Fani Titi says the partnership would provide access to a broader financial services market segment, while allowing the bank to maintain its focus on its core clients.

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group. (Image supplied)

“The transaction builds on the Alliance Banking partnership announced on 9 November, bringing together Shoprite’s customer reach and retail network with Investec’s banking expertise to broaden the everyday banking proposition,” says the JSE-listed Investec in a separate statement.

“The transaction provides Investec with a partnership-led access to the broader financial services market segment, while preserving its specialist focus on core clients. Over the longer-term, the Shoprite Financial Services’ connected ecosystem will provide Investec with a scalable distribution channel for selected products, supporting sustainable growth and long-term franchise value.”

The alliance banking agreement is non-exclusive and does not replace Shoprite's existing relationships with other banks, financial services providers, loyalty partners or payment providers.

The partners have also made provision for deeper ownership ties in future.

Shoprite and DNI have agreed to reciprocal call and put options over the remaining shares in DNI, exercisable from the fourth year. Investec also has a mechanism to potentially increase its shareholding in SFS HoldCo to 40%.

Each transaction remains subject to its own conditions precedent.