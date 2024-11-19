Sinch and SAP Emarsys join forces to elevate customer engagement in the digital era

Sinch, SAP Emarsys team up. (Image: Sinch)

In today’s digital landscape, brands are continuously seeking meaningful ways to engage customers. Sinch, which positions itself as a global leader in cloud communications for messaging, voice and video, has partnered with SAP Emarsys, the omnichannel customer engagement platform, to empower businesses in delivering highly personalised and engaging interactions.

This collaboration enables brands to connect with customers on their preferred channels, from SMS and MMS to popular messaging applications like WhatsApp and Viber, ensuring data protection and compliance with easy opt-out options.

“A unique challenge in markets like South Africa is the digital divide, where consumers have varied access to devices and data,” says Andre Odendaal, Senior Sales Engineering (EMEA) at Sinch.

Sinch’s integration with SAP Emarsys offers a flexible solution that allows brands to tailor messaging to each customer’s preferred channel, including text messaging for those with limited data access. By leveraging Sinch’s robust messaging infrastructure alongside SAP Emarsys' data-driven platform, businesses can create a unified communication strategy that is both personalised and accessible.

For SMS campaigns, Sinch’s direct connections with telecoms operators worldwide ensure rapid, reliable message delivery, giving brands confidence that their communications reach audiences without delay. On social messaging channels, Sinch provides direct connectivity to WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, where customers already spend significant time. This allows brands to maintain high-performance engagement across multiple channels, reaching customers exactly where they are.

Simpler, smarter omnichannel engagement

The Sinch and SAP Emarsys partnership combines the advanced capabilities of the Emarsys MarTech platform with Sinch's omnichannel communication solutions. Sinch’s SMS and MMS delivery services are natively integrated within the Emarsys platform, enabling marketers to create and edit rich text messages and incorporate them into marketing automation flows without leaving the platform.

Marketers can create SMS campaigns with drag-and-drop personalisation, and leverage SAP Emarsys Automation Programs to create and launch SMS automations based on dynamic triggers that respond to customer behavior in real-time. Built-in analytics enable marketers to measure SMS campaign impact by tracking ROI and revenue contribution.

Sinch, SAP Emarsys team up. (Image: Sinch)

Lucas Bergström, VP, ISV Partnerships at SAP Emarsys, says: “Mobile has transformed customer behaviour, quickly becoming one of the most dominant and important ways people shop for goods and services, interact with brands and consume content. Our latest Customer Loyalty Index Research highlights that over half of global consumers (53%) find SMS/MMS messages the most useful communications channel.”

“Sinch and SAP Emarsys’ integration allows brands to dial up their customer engagement and reach their audiences where they often hang out – on their mobile devices – with personalised and targeted conversational messaging through SMS, MMS and WhatsApp. It keeps things simple, offering the ability to connect multiple channels with Conversation API – one integration for an omnichannel and conversational messaging experience.”

Marketers can create interactive experiences with text, images and video, and reach customers globally on these feature-rich channels. Plus, with access to Sinch’s Professional Services, they can master mobile marketing essentials and build advanced, multi-touch strategies for impactful campaigns, says Bergström.

24/7 customer support with AI-powered chatbots

The integration of Sinch’s AI-powered chatbots within SAP Emarsys adds value to customer support by providing 24/7 assistance. This enables businesses to address client queries round the clock, with smooth transitions to human agents when needed, creating a balanced, responsive support experience that builds customer satisfaction and trust.

Automation, security and AIT protection

Through advanced automation, Sinch enables brands to send timely updates, promotions and reminders based on pre-set customer triggers, ensuring that communications are both relevant and delivered at the optimal time. Sinch’s AIT (Artificially Inflated Traffic) protection and fraud detection capabilities address concerns around spam and fraud by safeguarding customer communications and preventing unwanted message traffic. This makes Emarsys campaigns not only more secure but also more effective, especially on a global scale.

As Sinch and SAP Emarsys continue to enhance their collaboration, businesses gain powerful tools to reach audiences across diverse channels while protecting customer data and optimising engagement strategies in the digital-first world.

Visit the Sinch/SAP Emarsys partner page for more insight on how marketers can boost customer engagement through mobile messaging https://emarsys.com/partner-ecosystem/directory/technology-partners/sinch. You can also reach out directly to the Sinch Partner Team at partner-sales@sinch.com.