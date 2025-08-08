SITA readies GovTech 2025

SITA’s head office in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA’s) flagship public sector ICT conference GovTech is set to make its return this September.

This, after the government technology event was shelved last year, with the promise that it will resume in 2025.

Held with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), GovTech is a forum where all industry players gather to focus on specific areas, including technology and policy conversations, speaking about technology adoption and areas where there can be collaboration and partnerships.

In a statement, SITA says this year is the 16th edition of GovTech and will be in collaboration with the DCDT.

Under the theme: “One data, one citizen, one service delivery journey – digital transformation”, GovTech 2025 will take place from 8 to 10 September at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

This year’s event seeks to redefine how citizens experience government by placing a strong emphasis on integrated, data-driven service delivery that is seamless, inclusive and citizen-centric, according to the agency.

GovTech also returns as a reimagined year-round programme aimed at driving sustained outcomes for the public service.

“GovTech 2025 is not just a conference; it’s a national platform for change,” says Gopal Reddy, acting MD of SITA. “This year, we challenge ourselves to go beyond dialogue and commit to delivery. We are shifting from event-based engagements to a programme-based model that brings year-round value to government, industry and society alike.”

According to SITA, the revised mandate of GovTech positions it as “an ICT thought leadership platform driving collaboration, innovation and solutions for a digitally transformed, citizen-centric government”.

As a result, the conference will focus on four strategic pillars: policy advocacy for digital transformation; scaling innovation from GovTech showcases to national solutions; skills development for public sector officials and digital stakeholders; as well as the inclusion of youth, SMMEs and regional entities in the digital economy.

The tracks that will be hosted at GovTech 2025 include cyber security, smart digital services, the data and AI economy, cloud services and connectivity.

The event will also feature pre-conference activities from 3 to 7 September, including SMME development sessions, a three-day hackathon and innovation pitching forums – aimed at surfacing real solutions to real public service challenges.