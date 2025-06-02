SITA seeks ‘visionary’ executive head amid mounting woes

SITA is again searching for a managing director.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is searching for its next managing director (MD) to fill the revolving chief executive seat, for a five-year fixed-term employment contract.

This comes as the beleaguered entity faces delivery and capacity challenges, with some client departments looking for alternatives.

The new MD will inherit a Special Investigating Unit probe initiated by president Cyril Ramaphosa, to investigate claims of procurement irregularities in government.

This is in addition to scrutiny by the Public Service Commission and Public Protector of governance issues at the government IT agency.

SITA says it is now looking for an MD that is “ready to be part of shaping South Africa’s digital future”.

The position is open at its head office in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, with a remuneration package of between R2 783 486 and R4 175 230, according to its advertisement.

“The State Information Technology Agency is seeking a visionary MD to lead our organisation into its next phase of innovation and service delivery excellence.

“This role is critical in positioning SITA as a leading government ICT partner, building a customer-focused organisation that supports long-term objectives, operational success and national development priorities.”

A tale as old as time

SITA is an entity of the communications ministry that is charged with provisioning and procuring ICT goods and services on behalf of government departments and public entities. The department is headed by minister Solly Malatsi, under the Government of National Unity.

The agency is no stranger to numerous challenges over the course of its more than 20-year history, not least its leadership instability. Other issues have included allegations of corruption and mismanagement of procurement processes and a client base that is increasingly frustrated with the poor level of service delivery.

Over the years, SITA has had less than three executive heads stay the duration of their employment term, with many leaving within three months, to a little over a year.

The last permanent MD was Dr Andy Bongani Mabaso, who was the agency’s 22nd MD and its first permanent MD following the resignation of Dr Setumo Mohapi in March 2019.

Mabaso’s R4.5 million salary was an issue of contention in government, which is believed to be among the reasons the former MD requested to be released early from his employment contract with the company.

The government IT procurement arm found itself the centre of a salary disagreement scandal when former minister (now deputy minister) Mondli Gungubele decided to remove SITA’s board chairperson and several other directors.

The friction between Gungubele and the SITA board, which culminated in a shake-up, was prompted by an adjustment to the MD’s remuneration, which requires the minister's approval.

It was revealed that the board approved an increase of Mabaso’s remuneration package to R4.5 million per year from the previous R3.5 million earned by his predecessor.

Furthermore, in 2024, ITWeb reported that SITA was embroiled in another controversy, over the legitimacy of the appointment of Simphiwe Dzengwa as acting MD and chief procurement officer (CPO).

This, after attorneys hired by SITA − Mkhabela Huntley Attorneys − to evaluate matters arising from the appointment of two executives, made damning recommendations regarding the matter.

It is alleged the acting MD did not go through the mandatory security vetting before the appointment. It is also claimed that within a day of appointment of the acting MD, the acting CPO was irregularly appointed.

The appointment of the acting MD, in accordance with the SITA memorandum of incorporation, was believed to be invalid because only SITA's executive managers can serve as managing directors.

The closing date for applications to be SITA’s next MD is 8 June, no later than 4pm.

To apply for the role, click here.

List of SITA MDs from 1 April 1999, to date:

1. JC Van Niekerk, 1 April 1999 − 30 June 1999

2. Thabo Matsoso, 1 January − 29 February 2000

3. Kgabo Badimo, 2000 (acting)

4. Makano Mojapelo, 2000 (acting)

5. Sello Mokale, 2000 (acting)

6. Colin Van Schalkwyk, 4 November 2000 − 30 September 2001

7. Mike Roussous, 2001

8. Ken Modise, 1 June 2002 − 30 November 2003

9. Mavuso Msimang, 1 October 2003 − 14 May 2007

10. Peter Pedlar, 15 May 2007 − 31 October 2007

11. Llewellyn Jones, 1 November 2007 − 31 July 2008

12. Femke Pienaar 1 August 2008 − 21 May 2009

13. Moses Mtimunye, 22 May 2009 - 31 August 2009

14. Ramabele Magoma-Nthite, 1 September 2009 − 30 June 2010

15. Nontobeko Ntsinde, 1 July 2010 − 9 January 2011

16. Blake Mosley-Lefatola, 10 January 2011 − May 2013

17. Sithembiso Freeman Nomvalo, 30 May 2013 – 31 March 2015

18. Dr Setumo Mohapi, 1 April 2015 – 31 March 2019

19. Nthuthule Tshenye, 1 April 2019 – December 2019 (acting)

20. Luvuyo Keyise, 1 February 2020 – 27 July 2022

21. Molatlhegi Kgauwe, 29 July 2022 – 31 March 2023 (acting)

22. Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso, 1 April 2023 − 8 December 2023

23. Ntutule Tshenye, 9 December 2023 – January 2024 (acting)

24. Simphiwe Dzengwa, 1 February 2024 – 1 February 2025 (acting)

25. Gopal Reddy, February/March 2025 – incumbent (acting)