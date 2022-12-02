Standard Bank’s CIO to head up SITA

Cabinet has announced the appointment of Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso as CEO of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Mabaso’s appointment is subject to verification of qualifications and security clearance, according to a statement.

With this new role, Mabaso takes over from acting MD Molatlhegi Kgauwe, who was appointed in an acting capacity in July, until a permanent replacement was made.

Following the resignation in March 2019 of Dr Setumo Mohapi, SITA’s 18th CEO, the agency has had an acting CEO, executive caretaker and recently an acting MD.

Mohapi was replaced by Nthuthule Tshenye as acting CEO, which, at the time, made him CEO number 19since the agency’s inception in 1999.

In December 2019, former communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced the repurposing of SITA, which saw the appointment of Luvuyo Keyise as executive caretaker for a period of 24 months.

In January 2022, through a Cabinet media statement, an announcement was made of the reappointment of Keyise as interim MD for a period of six months, ending 27 July 2022.

At the end of Keyise’s contract, Kgauwe took over in an acting capacity. He will return to his permanent post of CFO at the state IT procurement arm.

Who is Bongani Andy Mabaso?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mabaso is CIO, digital and customer journeys at Standard Bank Group, a role which he has occupied since September 2019.

Prior to that, he was at Transnet for 11 years, having held various roles – including executive research manager, principal engineer: software design, as well as senior engineer, to name a few positions.

Mabaso’s academic standing includes a PhD in machine ethics, computational morality from the University of Pretoria, a Master of Philosophy (inclusive innovation) from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town (UCT), and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering from UCT.