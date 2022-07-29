SITA appoints CFO as acting MD

The State IT Agency (SITA) has a new acting MD, Molatlhegi Kgauwe, who takes over from Luvuyo Keyise, the agency confirmed.

SITA head of corporate services Tlali Tlali says Keyise’s employment contract as the agency’s interim MD ended on 27 July.

“All parties noted and accepted that the position [of] the contract has ended,” he states, adding the board thanked Keyise for his role as the leader of the executive management team and as an executive director.

Keyise’s move to SITA was initially announced in December 2019, while minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was still at the helm at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

He was appointed in January 2020 as the IT agency’s executive caretaker for two years.

According to SITA, at the end of Keyise’s two-year contract in January 2022, through a Cabinet media statement, an announcement was made to reappointKeyise as interim MD for a period of six months, ending 27 July 2022.

States Tlali: “Noting these developments, taking into account business continuity and other legal requirements, the board considered and resolved to appoint, with immediate effect, Mr Molatlhegi Kgauwe, the current chief financial officer at SITA, to serve as the acting managing director until further notice.”

Prior to Keyise joining SITA, the agency was led by Nthuthule Tshenye, also in an acting capacity, following the resignationof Dr Setumo Mohapi.

Mohapi and Tshenye were SITA’s 18th and 19th CEOs, respectively, in the agency's 20-year history.

Tlali notes the recruitment process leading to the appointment of a long-term MD will be fast-tracked and is expected to be concluded as soon as possible.

“The board expressed gratitude to Mr Kgauwe for accepting to serve in this role and called on all employees to support him during the transitional period.”