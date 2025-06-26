SITA targets September for automated procurement system

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA.

Characterised by arduous manual processes, the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) plans to introduce automation in its supply chain environment.

This is according to SITA head of corporate affairs Tlali Tlali, commenting on the new regulation that allows government departments to procure IT services outside of SITA.

Last month, communications minister Solly Malatsi, SITA’s shareholder representative, gazetted regulation amendments to the SITA Act, diversifying procurement of IT goods or services from the agency to departments.

The move came amid heightened frustrations from client departments, particularly the Department of Home Affairs, which noted dissatisfaction with the agency’s service delivery and capacity.

In an opinion piece, Tlali says the recent implementation of new government ICT rules marks a pivotal moment in SA’s digital transformation journey, noting SITA’s risk of failing to adapt is high.

According to Tlali, if SITA does not improve, it risks losing clients, diminishing its relevance, becoming financially unsustainable and facing potential closure.

Meanwhile, departments potentially face scrutiny over inefficient spending and/or poor service delivery, pressure from the public and Parliament, and operational disruptions caused by uncoordinated procurement, resulting in fragmented ICT systems, he states.

Resultantly, the government agency is looking to get its house in order and has set a September launch deadline for automated procurement within its supply chain environment.

This, SITA believes, is a key step toward streamlining processes, reducing procurement delays and enhancing efficiency, states Tlali.

“If implemented effectively, automation could solve one of the biggest frustrations voiced by departments: slow turnaround times and cumbersome processes.

“Automation alone will not be enough. SITA must rethink its service models, focus on cost-effectiveness and strengthen relationships with departments. Government departments must use their new procurement freedom wisely, ensuring it results in better outcomes rather than creating unnecessary duplication and inefficiencies.”

Setting the record straight

An entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, SITA is a central pillar of government’s IT procurement. It is also responsible for developing, operating and/or maintaining ICT services consumed by government departments.

The entity was established to provide centralised, efficient and cost-effective IT services to government departments.

However, it has continuously faced allegations of maladministration and corruption, with its governance, procurement processes and performance called into question, amid delayed tender awards, irregular spending and high staff attrition.

Many of the client government departments claim SITA is responsible for slowing down service delivery, leaving many questioning its role.

Tlali contends that SITA’s challenges were untenable, leading the minister to intervene by introducing the new regulations.

“With this move, the minister has set a new course for government ICT procurement. The regulation has ignited a wave of discussion – some heralding it as overdue reform, others fearing it spells trouble for SITA. We need to understand what this all means for SITA and government departments.

“SITA is facing a daunting challenge: either embrace reform and improve its procurement environment, or risk losing clients, become financially unsustainable and face a real prospect of shutting down. As a Schedule 3A entity under the Public Finance Management Act – it charges government departments for services it renders – SITAmust transform itself into an agile, competitive player. The survival of the agencydepends on it.

“The narrative that departments are now free to bypass SITA entirely is misleading. The new regulation does not grant government departments unfettered access to open markets. Departments can only seek alternative service providers when SITA fails to meet their requirements in terms of pricing and/or turnaround times. In other words, SITA is still central to procurement, but the pressure is mounting to deliver faster, better and more affordably.”

No more scapegoats

In the past, when ICT service delivery lagged, departments routinely pointed fingers at SITA, highlights Tlali.

With the new procurement flexibility, he states, departments can no longer use SITA procurement processes to mask their own shortcomings.

“If service delivery remains inefficient or procurement decisions do not yield expected results, the responsibility now squarely falls on them. This means government departments, just like SITA, must step up and demonstrate improved planning, execution and accountability.

“For years, critics have painted SITA as a gatekeeper, suggesting it monopolised government ICT procurement and dictated the pace and quality of service delivery.

“But the numbers tell a different story. SITA is responsible for only 37% of the government ICT infrastructure, while the remaining 63% has always been independently overseen by government departments.

“An ICT agency created by government is mandated to leverage economies of scale to bring prices of services down. Only 37% to leverage off gives the agency a tall order of being competitive, while also being exclusive to government to protect the sovereignty of the state.

“Despite this reality, SITA has taken the brunt of criticism. The agency’s mandate made it a convenient target when things went wrong, even though government departments have controlled a significant portion of the ICT landscape.

“With the new regulations, this distribution of responsibility is more transparent, and government departments must recognise their own role in shaping the efficiency – or inefficiency – of ICT systems.”