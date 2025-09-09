SITA trials ‘citizen super app’ for ID verification

GovTech, the public sector ICT conference, takes place at the Durban International Convention Centre until 10 September. (Photograph by DCDT)

A citizen-focused super app is among the solutions and proof of concepts (POCs) being put to the test by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

This was spotlighted by SITA acting managing director Gopal Reddy, during his address at the 16th edition of the GovTech conference, which returned this year following a 2024 hiatus.

The POCs, said Gopal, have been developed in partnership with industry leaders, big and local tech, as well as SMMEs.

The so-called “Citizen Super App” is a solution that aims to simplify identity (ID) verification and digitise captured forms, to make public services faster and more secure, he stated. This will include digital payments and data exchange.

Gopal described the super app as a flagship project that represents the future of a digital government.

It is premised as a “single secure platform” that allows citizens to seamlessly access government services, track applications and service requests, receive real-time updates and notifications, and engage with departments through self-service tools.

Moreover, he stated, it is a digital public infrastructure enabler. “This is a proof of concept. We are inviting government departments to co-create with SITA to build a platform that truly serves South African citizens.

“These POCs are not just demos, they are pilots tailored to solve real government challenges. They present a commitment to open innovation, delivery and impact.”

A video flighted during Gopal’s address showed the digital ID part of the app will allow citizens to complete ID authentication safely, with the support of online services. When registering an account, for instance, the user identity can be verified via the Department of Home Affairs and the phone number by SMS from a mobile service provider.

There is also a feature for electronic certificates and licences through facial recognition and QR codes instead of paper certificates.

In addition, the super app will allow citizens to apply for a birth certificate, older person’s social grant, police clearance certificate and eMatric services. Such a super app would be available on desktop and via mobile, as revealed during the video showcase.

Hosted by SITA, with the support of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the three-day GovTech event kicked-off yesterday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

The event, held under thetheme: “One data, one citizen, one service delivery journey – digital transformation”has been touted as a repositioned conference for delivery and impact aligned with government priorities and citizens’ needs, said Gopal.

“GovTech 2025 is no longer just a conference. It is a delivery mechanism to co-create, owned by SITA, GITOC [Government Information Technology Officers Council] and departments, designed to solve South Africa’s most pressing public sector technology challenges.

“We are owning the shift and shifting from disconnected initiatives to co-owned digital priorities, and from outdated infrastructure to cloud-native secure and scalable platforms. From low trust to transparent, ethical and citizen-centric services.

“SITA is repositioning itself as the central house of digital transformation, not just enabling government but empowering it.”