SITA’s vacancy list filled with tech talent roles

The State IT Agency wants to fill several software developer roles.

In addition to filling numerous senior positions, the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is looking to bolster its tech talent.

Last week, ITWeb reported SITA is in search of five top management candidates, including a chief digital officer and executive for IT infrastructure and network services.

As part of this search, the agency is also looking for Oracle APEX software developers, senior software developers, senior cloud operations engineer, server engineer and specialist system programmer, among others.

These roles are located in Centurion, Pietermaritzburg, as well as SITA’s head office at Erasmuskloof in Pretoria.

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA, tells ITWeb the existing vacancies are mainly a consequence of employee attrition. This, he says, is a phenomenon common in all industries.

“We have also included a few new positions in response to some of the environmental changes and/or to prepare to meet emerging client requirements,” comments Tlali.

“It is important to have these positions filled in the shortest time possible, yet in accordance with SITA’s policy on recruitment. The company must operate at optimal capacity to contribute towards enhanced service delivery outcomes for our clients. This is in addition to ensuring business continuity across the value chain for the benefit of all affected stakeholders.”

An entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, SITA sits as a central pillar of government's IT procurement arm.

Over the years, it has faced leadership instability, marked by the recent exit of its permanent CEO and staffturnover, admitting to strugglingto attract young talent to fill key roles within the organisation.

It was previously revealed that SITA sits without a chief information security officer, chief information officer and chief operations officer.

According to Tlali, SITA not only seeks to fill these specific IT roles, but reviews all vacancies regularly in line with its operational requirements that consider current and future client needs or demands.

“Successful recruitment will bring about improved productivity and the ability to execute business functions as required to fulfil SITA’s mandate.

“We always seek to attract and retain talent that must enable SITA to respond meaningfully to the requirements of our clients. We invest through training and other interventions in the human resources we recruit to ensure SA can harvest from the skills base of our workforce in a highly-dynamic ICT landscape,” concludes Tlali.

For more detailed information on the positions, click here.