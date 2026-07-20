Smart city vision takes shape for Joburg

Artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure and digital connectivity form the backbone of Johannesburg's bid to become a globally recognised smart city. (Image created via ChatGPT)

Johannesburg has taken a step towards becoming a globally connected smart city after civic movement Jozi My Jozi and Cisco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing the city’s inclusion in Cisco's global 40 Communities initiative.

As the only African city selected, Johannesburg will become one of 40 cities worldwide that Cisco plans to support over the next decade through technology, funding, skills development and strategic partnerships designed to improve urban resilience, digital inclusion and economic growth.

The collaboration, launched on Friday, operates under the title “Masibambisane” – a Nguni word meaning “let us work together”. It will see Jozi My Jozi act as Cisco's local anchor institution, bringing together more than 50 organisations from business, academia, civil society and communities, and government (City of Joburg) to drive urban renewal initiatives.

Brian Tippens, senior VP and chief social impact and sustainability officer at Cisco, travelled from US to SA to witness the signing of the MOU alongside Innocent Mabusela, CEO of Jozi My Jozi.

During an interview with ITWeb, Tippens said the initiative is designed to create measurable, long-term change by combining Cisco's technology, expertise and global partnerships with local leadership.

"Together with Jozi My Jozi, we aim to co-create and co-execute local revitalisation initiatives that build capacity within Johannesburg, deliver measurable outcomes and ensure long-term, sustained impact across four strategic pillars: digital education and skilling, connected safety, smart mobility, and responsible giving and community activation," explained Tippens.

Johannesburg is the third city to be selected under Cisco's global 40 Communities initiative after Western North Carolina (US) and Mumbai (India) were chosen over the last few months.

According to Tippens, Cisco's contribution in Johannesburg includes deploying technologies including smart networking infrastructure, Meraki cameras and sensors, as well as Splunk analytics software to collect and analyse data from connected infrastructure.

He stated this also includes smart streetlights capable of collecting traffic and environmental data, enabling authorities to better manage traffic flows and public safety.

"The technology will look different in every situation depending on the use case, but it is certainly core to how we're looking to mobilise, sometimes with philanthropic giving, sometimes with employee volunteerism, but wherever possible with Cisco technology."

Tippens added the technologies deployed in Johannesburg will ultimately depend on the city's priorities, but pointed to examples already implemented by Cisco in other communities.

“Following Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, Cisco deployed Meraki Mesh Response Kits and Cisco networking equipment to restore connectivity for first responders after telecommunications infrastructure was damaged. Similar networking technologies can also be used to provide internet access in underserved communities that lack fixed-line connectivity,” he commented.

Innocent Mabusela, CEO of Jozi My Jozi; and Brian Tippens, senior VP and chief social impact and sustainability officer at Cisco signing the Masibambisane MOU.

Four pillars for a smarter Joburg

Mabusela told ITWeb that the partnership builds on work already underway through Jozi My Jozi, with Cisco expected to provide the global technology expertise and digital infrastructure needed to scale projects across the city.

The first pillar focuses on connected safety. Jozi My Jozi has already been installing physical security infrastructure, including solar-powered streetlights, with plans to integrate surveillance cameras and digital connectivity.

"The first thing we want to prioritise is security and safety. What we want to do is ensure that within the inner City of Johannesburg, we have proactive safety systems that are helping our security companies, law enforcement and emergency services become proactive in how they deal with safety."

He explained that the next phase is connecting these systems through digital platforms so data from cameras and other sensors can be analysed in real time to improve policing, emergency response and crime prevention.

The second pillar centres on digital education and skills development. Jozi My Jozi is already partnering with organisations to introduce digital skills, coding and robotics into schools through digital learning centres.

Mabusela added Cisco's global reach and programmes, including the Cisco Networking Academy, will allow those initiatives to expand beyond Johannesburg and eventually across SA.

The third pillar introduces a technology-enabled approach to community giving. Jozi My Jozi is working with blockchain platform Zlto on a digital system that would enable homeless people to register and receive digital donations instead of cash.

“Donors would be able to track how their contributions are spent, while volunteers participating in city clean-up and community projects could also receive digital rewards redeemable for groceries, electricity and other essentials.”

Mabusela said Cisco's technology ecosystem will provide the backbone needed to expand the platform while enabling Johannesburg to learn from other cities participating in the 40 Communities programme.

“The fourth pillar focuses on smart mobility and public transport, with technologies such as sensor-enabled parking, connected traffic infrastructure and intelligent transport systems expected to form part of future implementation plans,” explained Mabusela.

The MOU will initially run for three years, during which both organisations will develop detailed implementation plans and measurable targets for the initiative's four pillars.

While Cisco has not disclosed how much it is investing in the initiative, it says the 10-year global programme will combine technology, funding and expertise, with investment levels tailored to the needs of each participating community.

AI underpins urban revitalisation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to play a central role across all four pillars.

According to Mabusela, AI will enable Jozi My Jozi to analyse large volumes of information relating to Johannesburg's buildings, infrastructure, education, social issues and urban development, allowing the organisation to identify priority areas more quickly.

"We're a small organisation with very limited resources. The biggest pull-through we can get is through AI so that when I want to do research, if I have support of a very powerful AI system to help me get information and data about Johannesburg at lightning speed, that will help us identify problems, put resources behind them and solve those problems."

He adds that AI will support every work stream by helping the organisation determine where to focus its time, investment and partnerships.

Cisco also sees AI as a foundational technology for the programme.

Tippens pointed out, the company's role extends beyond providing networking infrastructure to enabling communities to participate in the AI economy through education and digital skills.

"We want to help enable all to thrive in the AI era. A big part of our plans for curriculum development and delivery, particularly here in Joburg, will be around AI skills to ensure that learners are equipped with certifications and AI skills."

He added that AI will underpin initiatives ranging from connected transport and public safety to blockchain-enabled community giving, while helping city stakeholders analyse data and make more informed investment decisions.

Renewed smart city plans

The City of Johannesburg last year admitted to multiple setbacks in rolling out its smart city ambitions – citing issues such as “fragmented initiatives and insufficient governance structures”.

With its 2025/26 draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP), the municipality says it will renew its strategic focus on digital transformation and infrastructure.

In the draft IDP, which was made available for public comment last July, the city lists a range of challenges that have hindered progress. These include ineffective governance structures, poor planning, an outdated ICT environment, and no mayoral agreement for implementation plans. The document also notes the city has not been able to keep “abreast of new technologies”.

The city’s plan notes that “the smart city strategy is under review for mayoral approval”. Johannesburg has seen several mayoral changes over the past few years, adding to the policy uncertainty.

The IDP sets out a renewed focus on building the digital foundations needed to support service delivery and urban competitiveness.

“There is a need for a renewed strategic focus on strengthening infrastructure, governance and digital transformation,” the plan states, reaffirming that transforming Johannesburg into a smart city is now a strategic priority.