SMEs must constantly revisit cyber security measures

Ethan Searle, business development director, LanDynamix.

Static cyber security policies in South African SMEs create severe vulnerabilities due to a failure to keep pace with evolving, AI-driven threats. These rigid, outdated frameworks fail to address remote work risks, supply chain attacks and lack employee awareness, leading to high-impact ransomware, financial losses and reputational damage.

According to ResearchGate, SMEs play a crucial role in the growth of SA's economy and gross domestic product. However, this report notes that following the pandemic, the economy has become increasingly dependent on technology as a driver in different sectors.

The research further confirms that with the rapid adoption of technology, SMEs constantly face significant cyber security issues and challenges that regularly demand proactive and effective measures. These measures guard against exposure to sophisticated cyber attacks.

This study examines the state of cyber security within South African SMEs by assessing the effective use of cyber security measures, exploring the extent of their implementation, and identifying best practices to strengthen cyber resilience within these SMEs.

Results highlight the vulnerability of SMEs to various cyber threats, including phishing, insider threats and ransomware, the lack of awareness among employees, inadequate cyber security measures, limited resources, the shortage of professional experts and the absence of effective measures specifically tailored to the needs of SMEs.

The question of budget

Several structural challenges make it difficult for SMEs to improve their cyber security posture. Budget constraints are an obvious limitation, but they are not the only factor. There is often a lack of in-house expertise, making it difficult to assess risks or implement appropriate controls.

For SMEs, managed security service providers (MSSPs) offer an attractive solution in the face of limited budgets. In the absence of in-house security personnel and comprehensive multi-layered security solutions, managed security services are the solution.

Ransomware attacks have become particularly devastating for SMEs.

Organisations, of all sizes, must ensure they have access to the full spectrum of security solutions and services that are crucial to operational up-time. This is the only way you will be able to stay ahead of the attacker's next move, but before they make it.

Phishing e-mails remain one of the most effective entry points. Employees in smaller organisations often lack formal cyber security training, making them more susceptible to clicking malicious links or disclosing sensitive information. Once access is gained, attackers can deploy ransomware, locking critical systems and demanding payment for restoration.

Ransomware attacks have become particularly devastating for SMEs. Without robust backup systems or incident response plans, many businesses face prolonged downtime, or even permanent closure, following an attack.

Another reason SMEs are increasingly targeted is their role within larger supply chains. Many SMEs provide services to large enterprises, making them an indirect gateway into more secure environments. By compromising a smaller vendor, attackers can potentially gain access to a larger organisation's systems.

This tactic has been widely observed in high-profile breaches globally, where attackers exploit the weakest link in the chain. SMEs, with their comparatively lower security maturity, often represent that weak link.

Underestimation of risk by SMEs due to the misconception by SMEs that they are too ‘small’ to be of interest to hackers, leads to underinvestment in cyber security and a reactive rather than proactive approach.

Cyber criminals are known not to discriminate potential victims based on company size; they prioritise ease of access and possible return. Automated attack tools scan the internet for vulnerabilities, meaning any exposed system can become a target regardless of the organisation behind it.

There are consequences of underinvesting and not updating cyber strategies/measures regularly.

Unlike large enterprises, SMEs often lack the financial resilience to absorb such shocks. In many cases, a single significant cyber incident can threaten the viability of the business. The cost of a cyber attack on an SME can be catastrophic.

Beyond the immediate financial loss − whether from ransom payments, fraud, or system recovery costs − there are broader implications. Operational disruption can halt business activities for days or weeks. Customer trust can be eroded, particularly if sensitive data is compromised.

Regulatory penalties may also apply, especially in jurisdictions with data protection laws such as the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Think business not tech

Additionally, another misconception often expressed by SMEs is that cyber security is a technical issue rather than a business risk. This perspective limits executive engagement and delays strategic investment.

Without leadership buy-in, cyber security initiatives struggle to gain traction.

Despite these challenges, SMEs are not powerless. Improving cyber security does not always require enterprise-level spending. Many effective measures are relatively low-cost and high-impact.

Employee awareness training is one of the most critical steps. Educating staff to recognise phishing attempts and follow basic security practices can significantly reduce risk. Implementing multi-factor authentication adds another layer of protection, particularly for e-mail and remote access systems.

Regular data backups − stored securely and tested periodically − can mitigate the impact of ransomware attacks. Keeping software and systems up to date helps close known vulnerabilities that attackers commonly exploit.

Managed security service providers come to the rescue − again. For SMEs without internal expertise, partnering with the right MSSP can provide access to specialised skills and tools without the need for large capital investment.

Ultimately, addressing SME vulnerability to cyber attacks requires a shift in mindset. Cyber security must be viewed not as an optional IT expense, but as a fundamental component of business resilience.