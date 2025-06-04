Sociable app ramps up its expansion

Sociable is also expanding its team of employees.

After notching up 16 500 users, the Sociable app, a locally-developed community events-based platform, is expanding to Cape Town.

The social media app has opened a Cape Town office and is adding Cape Town-based events and activities to its platform, to build its presence in the city and help local users build connections, and rediscover shared, in-person experiences and events taking place in their communities.

Sociable launched its beta phase in Durban in late 2022, and has seen steady organic growth since inception, reaching number seven on the South African App Store.

It is targeted at a range of communities, from fitness trainers and enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, artists, students and event organisers who use Sociable to create anything from intimate gatherings, to large-scale in-person events.

While the majority of these events are in Cape Town, the app says it is adding Johannesburg and at a later stage, the rest of SA, as it embarks on nationwide expansion.

The company is looking to make the City of Cape Town its biggest market, as it aims to help citizens build stronger connections based on mutual interest, with regular meet-ups.

Jason van Dyk, Sociable co-founder, says: “At the moment, Cape Town is the region of focus in terms of generating awareness, increasing user acquisition and market impact.

“Following this expansion, Joburg will be the next region of focus. While we are already building a presence in this market, the growth plan for this region will ramp up in the course of 2025 into 2026.

“We want to offer people the ability to connect and explore their interests. As we expand our team and our reach, we will look at the global market. The demand for authentic connections is a problem we all face.”

According to Van Dyk, Sociable’s future lies in its grassroots-first growth strategy and organic user-acquisition approach. Instead of relying on heavy ad spend, the app has gained traction through word of mouth, local event collaborations and creator partnerships.

To fuel its expansion plans, Sociable is also expanding its team of employees, he adds.

This year, the company has hired three new team members in the Cape Town region. A new head of creative, a community manager and a new facilitation manager for social media strategy, user acquisition and host success, have joined the company.

“As we grow in the Cape Town and Joburg regions, additional positions will be filled to support our growth strategy and regional impact. We aren't a ‘software’ company; we are a company using software to bring people together and expand their opportunities.

“Our expansion strategy mirrors this sentiment, which has seen key hires in roles that help our communities get the most out of Sociable. We are building a team that understands that every small change has the ability to impact countless lives.”

Sociable is building new features, which it says will help users better discover events tailored to their interest and find their communities, as well as expand the ways people can show support for their favourite hosts, including financially.