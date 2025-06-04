Social commerce reshapes SA’s car buying process

Social media platforms are becoming essential tools for automotive businesses looking to connect with potential car buyers.

South Africa’s younger vehicle buyers are increasingly turning to social media throughout their car buying process – from research to purchase decisions and post-purchase engagement.

This is one of the key findings of the TransUnion South Africa Mobility Insights Report for Q1 2025, which highlights a strong rebound in the country’s automotive market.

This recovery, it notes, has been driven by improved consumer sentiment, declining interest rates, access to retirement savings through two-pot withdrawals and rising wages.

Referencing data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, the report points out that new passenger vehicle sales continued their upward trajectory in the first quarter, with monthly volumes averaging over 34 000 units, the highest levels seen since Q3 2015.

Social media's growing influence on South African car buyers is a key emerging trend highlighted in the report.

Generation Z’s rising influence, which contributes a 27.9% year-on-year increase in vehicle finance volumes, highlights social media has become essential for automotive brands aiming to attract younger buyers.

South Africans spend over 3.5 hours daily on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and 76% of local users now turn to social media for product research, pushing automotive brands toward digital-first strategies with influencer campaigns, short-form videos and interactive content.

However, SA’s low social media ad spend signals a major untapped growth opportunity for marketers, notes the TransUnion report.

“Social platforms are reshaping how South African consumers research, engage with vehicle brands and purchase vehicles, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, who expect personalised, digital-first experiences.

“To stay competitive, automobile brands are adopting influencer collaborations, platform-specific strategies, AI-enabled targeting and immersive tools like augmented reality and virtual reality. Social commerce is gaining ground as buyers look for seamless, in-app journeys from browsing to booking. As these digital-first behaviours become mainstream, traditional marketing models are evolving.”

According to the State of Social Media 2023 report compiled by Meltwater, there has been a big increase in social commerce activity in SA, as social media becomes an important channel for consumers to make purchasing decisions – with more brands accelerating their social commerce strategies to engage customers.

Reaching out

Among adult users in SA, Facebook (26.7 million), YouTube (25.3 million), TikTok (23.4 million) and Instagram (7.4 million) are most widely used − offering multiple avenues for automotive brands to build awareness and trust, notes the report.

Advertising reach varies by platform: Facebook ads reach 59.9% of users, followed by YouTube (52.7%), TikTok (52.5%) and Instagram (15.9%). TikTok’s ad reach grew 34% between January 2024 and January 2025 − the highest growth across all platforms.

The growing preference for short-form video (particularly on Instagram Reels and TikTok) continues to drive engagement and influence vehicle research and decision-making.

On average, South Africans use 8.1 platforms, ranking fourth globally for social media engagement.

With 63% of South Africans actively seeking brand content on social platforms (the fourth-highest rate globally), the social media channel has become essential for awareness, engagement and lead generation across the automotive industry, says TransUnion.

Unlike traditional, one-way advertising, social platforms enable two-way interactions. Automotive manufacturers, dealerships and finance providers can now engage directly with consumers to build trust and influence perceptions in real-time.

Around 76% of local social media users rely on platforms for brand and product research. An estimated 92% of car buyers conduct online research before visiting a dealership − with social sentiment, brand presence and engagement all influencing decision-making.

Buyers now arrive at dealerships better informed and equipped with details on models, pricing and competitor comparisons, which streamlines negotiations and shortens the path to purchase, it says.

“Real-time interaction is increasingly expected − with social media serving as a primary channel for enquiries, complaints and product research. Roughly one in three users follow influencers for product recommendations − placing South Africa fourth globally and highlighting the value of trusted voices in automotive marketing.”