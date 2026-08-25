Social media stars create income, skills, businesses

SASMA 2026 puts SA’s creator economy under the spotlight, with organisers calling for greater investment, policy support and protection. (Image source: iStock)

South Africa’s social media creator economy came under the spotlight as the nominees for the 2026 Openserve South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) were shortlisted over the weekend.

The industry is positioned as an increasingly important source of income and business opportunity for young people.

The 2026 edition, which took place in Rosebank, Johannesburg, is themed: “Culture in Motion”, reflecting the growing influence of social media creators on South African culture, entertainment and online conversation.

Founded by entrepreneur Weza Matomane, the SASMA awards aim to recognise and celebrate excellence among the creators, influencers, brands and digital innovators shaping SA’s social media landscape.

Several categories feature established creators alongside newer personalities, highlighting the increasingly diverse nature of SA’s social media ecosystem.

Thandeka Tshabalala is among the most widely nominated creators this year, appearing in four categories, while Liema Pantsi has three nominations. Siyamthanda Anita and Sinethemba Madondo also feature across multiple categories.

The South African Social Media Dominance category includes Complaints Department with Bruce (comedic platform), Dedrick Shoots, Ghost Hlubi, Liema Pantsi, Simthande Myeza, Sino Ndofaya, Skeem Noa, Sphelele Wandile, Thandeka Tshabalala and Thandile Mtombela.

Podcast of the Year features Babu Dokotela, Because We Said So Podcast, Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM, Music Pulse, Open Chats Podcast, PNC Podcast, Podcast And Chill with MacG and Spreading Humours.

The Emerging Social Media Personality category includes 6Lingg, Anarzade, Didi Mothobi, Lulutho Sinxoto (Peanuts), Naqueeda, Sino Ndofaya and Thandeka Tshabalala.

Sponsored by Openserve, the awards come against a backdrop of severe youth unemployment, which organisers say highlights the economic significance of the creator economy.

“South Africa’s youth unemployment rate stood at 47.4% in the second quarter of 2026, according to Stats SA. That’s almost one in every two young people looking for work who can’t find it. And in that exact climate, we have an entire generation building real income, real skills and real businesses off nothing but a phone and consistency,” said Matomane, director of the South African Social Media Awards, speaking at the event.

“That is not a side hustle. That is an industry. SASMA exists because that industry deserves the same recognition, the same investment and the same seriousness as any other.”

Openserve also introduced a new Digital Connector Award. Unlike the main SASMA categories, the winner will be selected by staff across Openserve and the wider Telkom Group from the full field of nominees. The winner will be announced at the November ceremony.

SA’s creator economy is expanding alongside a broader African digital-content market, with the 2026 Africa Creator Economy Report estimating the continent’s creator economy at $3.08 billion and projecting it to reach $17.84 billion by 2030, representing annual growth of about 28.5%.

The Openserve SASMA Awards ceremony will take place in November, when the winners across the categories will be announced.

Full list of 2026 nominees:

African Social Media Star of the Year: Kefilwe Mabote, Khaby Lame, Khanyi Mbau, Kie Kie (Adeaga-Ilori), William Last KRM, Zee Nxumalo

Automotive Influencer of the Year: Bonabay Universe, Bongani Mtolo, Loren In Auto, Mr How Much, Mumbo Repairs, We Love Cabs

Beauty Influencer of the Year: Azande Madlala, Colour Me Simphiwe, Ilano Sky, Lerato Mthethwa, Liema Pantsi, Naqueeda, Neliswa Ngada, Noluthando Ngcobo, Siyamthanda Anita, Stargirl Effect, Thandeka Tshabalala

Best Educational Content Creator: Alpha Ramushwana, Arnold Mohapi, Banzi Mcasa, Dan Corder, Darren Campher, Jakuja Jesus Joy, Lebo Lion, Mackietv

Best Social Media Brand Campaign: Achaar Yama Hurry Up, Chillers Punch, Coca-Cola South Africa, Garnier South Africa, GWM South Africa, Honor South Africa, KFC South Africa, Maybelline Africa, Nivea South Africa

Best Social Media Dancer of the Year: Dancing With Busisiwe, Dancing With Phiwe, Kamo Mphela, Limpopo Boy, Nombulelo Tebogo, Perciiy, Thobeka Maphumulo

Best Social Media Use by a Radio Show: 947 Drive with Thando, Aneleandtheclubon947, Area Code by Pretty Ngwenya on Vow 88.1, Breakfast with Felix Hlophe & Minnie Ntuli on Gagasi FM, Faith And Andile Crossover on Metrofm, Home Run with Ayanda MVP & Sinaye, Jacabreakfast with Martin Bester

Best Social Media Use by a TV Show: Chuz Mazikhetela on MojaLove, How to Ruin Christamas on Netflix, Single and Mingle on Moja Love TV, The Four of Us on ETV, UltimateGirlsTripSA on Showmax, X-Repo on Moja Love TV

Digital Connector Award: A new bonus category from headline sponsor Openserve. The winner will be selected by Openserve and wider Telkom Group staff from the full field of SASMA nominees.

Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year: 6Lingg, Anarzade, Didi Mothobi, Lulutho Sinxoto (Peanuts), Naqueeda, Sino Ndofaya, Thandeka Tshabalala

Fashion Influencer of the Year: Anele Zondo, Boitumelo Mthembu, Kefilwe Mabote, Luyanda Dando, Sanele Baloyi, Selokela Lekoloana, Sindiswa, Thabee Happy

Fitness Influencer of the Year: Lethu Thusi, Nomvula Khuzwayo, Rebecca Storm Nagel, Sharon Gambu, Sobekwa Twins, Tebogo Mahange, Tumi Millicent

Food Influencer of the Year: Chef Makamo, Grace Mushavhela, Joyee Ndhlovu, Nompumelelo Nkosi, Onezwa Mbola, Sinoyolo Sifo – The Cooking Husband, The Funny Chef

Kasi Content Creator: Babyboogyman, Brajobe, Dikuku Bester, Karabo Maseko, Official Shabbawama2k

Most Popular Content: Babyface Womdantso, Complaints Department by Bruce, Ghost Hlubi, Luluto Sinxoto (Peanuts), Senzelwe Mtshali, Simthande Myeza, Siyamthanda Anita

Podcast of the Year: Babu Dokotela, Because We Said So Podcast, Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM, Music Pulse, Open Chats Podcast, PNC Podcast, Podcast And Chill with MacG, Spreading Humours

Popular Hashtag on Social Media Platforms: #BBMzansi, #Honorza, #KFCTasteRivalry, #LiemaPantsi, #RocoMamasHotWingsChallenge, #ThandekaTshabalala

Popular South Africa Song on Social Media: Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy & Kabza De Small ft Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter; Everyone Wanna Be In Love – Calvin Fallo; HOTSPOT – Kharishma ft DJ ANGELO & Buddy Sax; IBandla – Ruff, Emtee, Sjava & Saudi; Ke Wav – Justin 99 ft DJ Vino & Xduppy; Mark Zuckerberg – Mulest Vankay, Pcee & Scotts Maphuma ft Slyzza RSA; Ngiyakuthanda – Menzi Music; Rato Laka – Shebeshxt, Naqua SA, Zee Nxumalo ft Slidoo Man; Shela – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle; Thandaza – Sam Deep & Thatohatsi; Umaqondana – Feza Langa; Uvalo – Usimamane & Sjava.

Social Media Gamer of the Year: Cassper Nyovest, Domingos, Furious Kitty, Girlie Lukhele, Whamp Plays

Social Media Child Influencer of the Year: Chichi Khathi, Lethukuthula Nongcebo, Lildancer Ora, Maliyah Hammond, Mushmoosh, Ria & Zia – The Maawu Twins, Zuluboy

Social Media Personality of the Year: Anika Dambuza – The City Makoti, Banele Ndaba, Dineo Moloisane, Kayla Kim Kay, Londie London, Nadia Jaftha, Primo9Teen, Sinethemba Madondo

Social Media Photographer of the Year: Bhengu Studios, Jr Ecko, KPaparazzi, Moshe Langa, Ok Majozi, ThickLeeyOnce

South African Social Media Dominance: Complaints Department with Bruce, Dedrick Shoots, Ghost Hlubi, Liema Pantsi, Simthande Myeza, Sino Ndofaya, Skeem Noa, Sphelele Wandile, Thandeka Tshabalala, Thandile Mtombela

Sports Influencer of the Year: Bra Lemii, Hope Mbhele, Kabelo Moumakwe, Kim Jayde, PapaWawa, Philani Mthembu, Rebecca Storm Nagel

Streamer of the Year: Brajobe, Hot Shot Aaron, Katlego Amari, King Oumar, Nasty C, Paledi Matseke, ParanoidPixi3, Rachel Kay, Sonic in Side, Sonwabile, Tshepe

Travel / Leisure Influencer of the Year: Elizabeth Robinson, Iana Strydom, Life with Piwe, Siphelele Sibiya / The Popi Show, Travel with Miss J, Travel with Paleigh

Vlogger of the Year: Andiswa Selepe, Chulumanco Mbete, Lerato Nxumalo, Mandisa Kheswa, Remoratile, Simphiwe Nomonde Funwa, Sinethemba Madondo, Siyamthanda Anita, Snikiwe Mhlongo, Zintle Mofokeng.