SoftwareOne strengthens leadership team

Werner Wilders, GM for Africa (MEA) at SoftwareOne.

Global software and cloud solutions provider SoftwareOne has announced a strengthened leadership team for SA and the broader African region.

This follows the acquisition of IT consultancy and software advisory firm Crayon in July 2025 and the subsequent transition to a unified SoftwareOne brand in 2026, which now spans more than 70 countries.

Werner Wilders will oversee SoftwareOne’s Africa business as GM for Africa (MEA). He has more than three decades of experience in software, cloud, channel development and partner ecosystems, and previously held senior leadership roles at Microsoft and Crayon.

“Our leadership team combines deep market knowledge with global capability, enabling us to support organisations as they modernise, optimise costs, embrace AI and unlock greater value from their technology investments,” said Wilders.

Lindie Clarke has been appointed as licensing sales lead for Africa. Clarke has more than 15 years of experience across Microsoft and Crayon, with expertise in Microsoft licensing strategy, enterprise agreement management, cloud optimisation and compliance across Africa and the UAE.

Lindie Clarke, licensing sales lead for Africa at SoftwareOne.

Nireshini Naidoo will continue to reinforce the organisation’s operational and financial governance as Africa financial manager, SoftwareOne said. Naidoo brings financial leadership experience across multinational environments, including strategic financial planning, compliance, forecasting and business growth enablement.

Further support comes from Makhosini Dlamini, an ICT executive with more than 20 years’ experience spanning Microsoft, Oracle, Vodacom and SoftwareOne.

Dlamini leads the pre-sales function, supporting SoftwareOne’s customers with cloud transformation, enterprise architecture and strategic technology solutions.

The leadership team will support SoftwareOne’s focus on cloud transformation, software and licensing optimisation, AI readiness, cyber security and managed services across Africa.