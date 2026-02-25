Solid8 Technologies pens distribution deal with Ping Identity

Harold van Graan, chief revenue officer at Solid8 Technologies.

South African cyber security specialist, Solid8 Technologies, has struck a distributor agreement with global identity software specialist Ping Identity covering southern Africa.

Harold van Graan, chief revenue officer at Solid8 Technologies, tells ITWeb there is no timeframe placed on the agreement. It is based on the rollout of a cloud platform to offer capabilities like orchestration, decentralised identity and fraud prevention to key sectors including government, financial services, healthcare, retail and media.

While the current deal covers the southern African region, there are negotiations under way to extend to the rest of Africa via Solid8 International, Van Graan adds.

“To have the ability to secure customer digital identity journeys and improve on customer experience is vital to the growth and protection of any market segment. The combination of Ping Identity's identity and fraud prevention solutions, Solid8's in-depth understanding of the local market combined with our specialised partners will benefit the local market by providing access to more thought leadership and skills availability,” he continues.

“Our channel-driven model is designed to unlock long-term success for our partners and customers. This latest partnership with a global pioneer in cyber identity technology development is a perfect fit for our vision and mission.”

Simone Santana, MD at Solid8 Technologies, says identity is at the core of every great digital experience and the key to digital transformation. “Ping enables and safeguards customer identity journeys around the world, enhancing their digital experience. Through continued development and thought leadership, Ping equips users with the right access at the right time – regardless of the channels used to connect.”

Chris Johnson, channel and alliance director for MEA and CEE at Ping Identity, says: “We’re excited to extend our presence in South Africa with our new distributor, Solid8. Their extensive regional expertise and deep relationships in the local IT ecosystem make them an ideal distributor to help meet the regions’ identity needs,” he concludes.

The companies say the deal will enable customers to transact via a wider network of partners and access more skills across the domain.