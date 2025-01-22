SoluGrowth and CrossWorkers announce strategic partnership to revolutionise IT and business outsourcing, strengthen delivery capabilities

SoluGrowth and CrossWorkers collaborate. (Image: Supplied)

SoluGrowth and CrossWorkers are thrilled to announce a transformative strategic partnership that combines the strengths of two industry leaders to provide exceptional value to clients worldwide. This collaboration will deliver exceptional solutions in nearshore/offshore IT teams, build operate transfer, business services, comprehensive business process outsourcing (BPO) services, call centre solutions and relocation services.

Through this partnership, clients will benefit from access to five state-of-the-art delivery centres – two in Egypt and three in South Africa. This ensures seamless, scalable solutions backed by a robust infrastructure, designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses in dynamic markets.

Why this partnership matters to you:

Comprehensive solutions across key business functions: From software development to BPO services, this partnership offers a one-stop solution to streamline operations, enhance productivity and reduce costs.

Global reach with local expertise: With sales offices in England, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Bahrain, South Africa and the USA, clients gain unparalleled access to global markets while benefiting from localised insights.

Innovative and scalable delivery: Clients can tap into a combined powerhouse of technology-driven services and experienced teams across multiple geographies, ensuring flexibility and high-quality outcomes.

Cost efficiency: Organisations can save up to 70% on operational costs compared to Western markets by leveraging the highly skilled teams based in South Africa and Egypt.

Technology meets operational excellence: CrossWorkers brings its high-end IT expertise to complement SoluGrowth's operational excellence, creating a synergy that drives superior results.

Key services offered

The partnership delivers a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the diverse needs of businesses:

IT outsourcing: From software development to managed IT services, CrossWorkers and SoluGrowth offer cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation and scalability.

Business process outsourcing (BPO): Streamlining operations such as HR, payroll, finance and customer service to reduce costs and enhance efficiency.

Digital transformation: Integrating technology and automation to optimise workflows and boost productivity.

Recruitment and staffing: Providing access to top-tier global talent tailored to the unique needs of each client.

Customer care service: A call centre facility in South Africa that leads with world-class people skills, ready to take your business to the next level.

“With this strategic partnership, CrossWorkers opens the door to the US market for our specialised IT software development services, while also broadening our portfolio to include BPO services,” said Hans Henrik Groth, CEO of CrossWorkers. “This ensures our clients receive comprehensive, high-quality solutions tailored to their needs.”

“This partnership provides SoluGrowth with a critical delivery hub in Cairo, Egypt, and expands our presence into Europe,” added Sandile Gwala, CEO of SoluGrowth. “More importantly, it combines CrossWorkers’ technology capabilities with our existing BPO services, enabling us to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”