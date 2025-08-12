SoluGrowth, powered by Xero, delivers cloud-based finance, accounting services across Africa and beyond

Berna Botha, Business Executive, SoluGrowth, South Africa.

SoluGrowth, which positions itself as a leading African tech-enabled business process solutions (BPS) provider, is reaffirming its long-standing partnership with Xero, a global cloud-based accounting platform trusted by millions of businesses worldwide.

The collaboration, which began in 2016, forms a key pillar in SoluGrowth’s digital finance strategy enabling end-to-end finance and accounting outsourcing (FAO) solutions across procure-to-pay (P2P), record-to-report (R2R) and order-to-cash (O2C).

“Our partnership with Xero is more than a platform connection; it’s a shared commitment to smarter, faster and more transparent finance operations,” says Berna Botha, Business Executive at SoluGrowth. “By combining Xero’s innovation with SoluGrowth’s outsourcing and advisory model, we empower clients across Africa to move beyond transactional accounting and unlock real business value.”

Enabling real-time, scalable financial operations

Through the Xero Partner Program, SoluGrowth has access to exclusive platform features, ongoing training and performance-based incentives, all of which are passed on as value to its clients.

Key client benefits include:

Real-time visibility across finance operations.

Automation in core accounting processes.

Faster month-end closings and improved compliance.

Strategic advisory integrated with tech-enabled delivery.

Pan-African expertise with cloud scalability.

This partnership supports SoluGrowth’s broader BPO-led strategy to digitise value chains and improve financial agility for growth-focused businesses.

Why Xero remains a strategic fit

With over 4.4 million global subscribers, Xero continues to evolve with accounting standards, tax regulations and financial technology trends. This agility complements SoluGrowth’s mission to provide intelligent, adaptive finance solutions to clients across multiple sectors and regions.

“Xero enables us to go beyond reporting and into real-time decision support. It is the platform of choice for finance functions looking to transform,” Botha adds.

Driving impact across the FAO value chain

SoluGrowth has delivered measurable improvements in client environments, including:

A 40% reduction in invoice processing time.

Month-end closings cut from 10+ days to under five.

Improved project accounting to identify profitable projects and reporting to investors.

Real time credit card slips transaction updates ensuring accurate and complete record keeping.

A 50% reduction in time through bank feeds and automated transaction matching for faster reconciliation and up-to-date finances.

These results are made possible by blending process expertise with cloud automation, positioning SoluGrowth as a leading FAO partner in Africa.

From automated finance processes to strategic advisory, SoluGrowth and Xero deliver truly digital finance transformation, helping African businesses simplify, scale and thrive with confidence. Whether you're exploring accounting software for African businesses or need a full-service FAO solution, we’ve got you covered.

