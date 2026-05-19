South African guns for top job at ATU

Cynthia Lesufi is looking to be the next secretary-general of the African Telecommunications Union.

Seasoned ICT policymaker and diplomat Cynthia Lesufi is the first woman contesting for the role of secretary-general (SG) of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), for the 2027-2030 term.

Established in 1977, the ATU is a specialised agency of the African Union in the field of ICT. Its mandate is to promote communications development in Africa for universal access. It represents 52 African countries and 49 ICT operators on the African continent.

The ATU is also the regional telecoms organisation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for Africa.

Its SG position, currently held by Kenya’s John Omo over a two-term period, is pivotal, requiring a blend of diplomacy, technical foresight and a commitment to narrowing the digital divide across 50-member states.

With Omo’s term concluding at the end of the year, the next election for the role has been scheduled for July 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.

In addition to Lesufi, also competing for top post are Cameroon’s Ottou Valéry Hilaire, Tunisia’s Faysal Bayouli, as well as Zambia’s Kezias Kazuba Mwale.

For Lesufi, her candidacy marks a pivotal step for African women as she is the first woman in the ATU’s history to “raise” their hand and express “readiness” to contest for the SG position, she tells ITWeb.

“Having me as a South African and as the first woman to contest this position is very important for me. It’s important because it’s not only an opportunity but I see it as a responsibility that says the dreams and aspirations of young African girls are achievable.

“Being the first woman to be nominated, to contest this position, goes beyond South Africa. It touches on the continent as a whole and says it’s possible for women and young girls to dream and that their dreams are attainable in this space.

“It means that we’re not just supposed to be seen as consumers of technology, but innovators of that technology and, most importantly, we sit at the leadership table when these technologies are being discussed.”

Her candidature is not only important from a women leadership perspective, but also for Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations, she comments.

“Most importantly…the SADC heads of state have also endorsed my candidature to be the SADC candidate for this position. The other important thing is that SADC has never occupied this position before.”

Who is Cynthia Lesufi?

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Lesufi represents South Africa as the minister counsellor for communications and digital technologies at the ITU. She is in the permanent mission of South Africa, advancing the country’s policy ambitions within the global dialogue.

In 2023, she was elected as chairperson of the Council Working Group on the World Summit on the Information Society and Sustainable Development Goals of the ITU council.

With more than 20 years in ICT policy and regulation, Lesufi’s strategic priorities include accelerating universal connectivity through terrestrial, submarine and satellite infrastructure; advancing Africa’s digital economy in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area; and supporting AI-readiness and innovation in line with the AU’s continental AI strategy.

Furthermore, she has prioritised strengthening the institutional capacity of the ATU, as well as promoting inclusive digital skills development, particularly for youth and women.

Accelerating African innovation is key for the ATU secretary-general candidate. (Image source: 123RF)

The candidates need to prove they can navigate a landscape increasingly defined by artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security threats and the urgent need for infrastructure resilience.

Lesufi is confident she has what it takes to advance other African nations’ goals through the ATU. “My vision goes beyond infrastructure; it’s about building a resilient, secure and globally competitive digital ecosystem for the continent.

“First, it’s important that we strengthen our digital resilience and this can only happen by advancing cyber security and the trust frameworks aligned with the already-adopted instruments of the African Union, such as the African Union convention on cyber security and personal data protection.

“The second aspect of my vision…how I see it is that there is a need for us as a continent to come up with smarter financing mechanisms. This will leverage the continent framework, such as the agenda 2063 and working with the development financing institution of the continent. I believe we can unlock blended finance mechanisms and attract long-term investment into the continent for the digital sector.

“The third element is the acceleration of innovation, which can only happen through coming up with supporting regulatory sandboxes and start-up ecosystems. We need to align this with the AU digital transformation strategy that currently focuses on growing and scaling African solutions globally.

“Ultimately, my approach is about positioning the African Telecommunications Union as a catalyst; one that connects policy, investments and innovation to drive the digital leadership of the continent globally.”

National backing

Convincing other nations to back her candidacy has required participation of key role-players, including the president, communications and international relations ministers, as well as the South African government at large, she reveals.

“The minister of foreign affairs has a critical role to play, because this is about governments. He is key in the campaign for my election into this important organisation.”

Lesufi notes the South African private sector also has a role to play, to a certain extent.

Last week, deputy communications minister Mondli Gungubele emphasised South Africa’s participation in the ATU, saying the country continues to position itself strongly within continental digital leadership spaces.

Gungubele said he’s proud to see South Africa has presented Lesufi as its candidate for the position of secretary-general of the ATU.

“Lesufi brings extensive experience in the ICT and digital policy environment, with a strong understanding of the continent’s evolving telecommunications landscape and the importance of digital inclusion for developing economies.

“Importantly, her candidacy also represents a significant moment for gender representation in the sector, as the first woman to be positioned for this role within the ATU.

“Her leadership, institutional knowledge and understanding of Africa’s developmental priorities position her as a strong candidate to help drive a more connected, inclusive and digitally capable continent.”

The next ATU SG will take the mantle on 1 January 2027.