Sovereign cloud: How to avoid the next lock-in trap

Sovereign cloud preserves freedom when the rules change. (Image: BBD)

The cloud conversation has changed. For years, the dominant question was which provider could offer the best speed, tooling and scale. Today, the harder question is whether organisations still have control when circumstances change.

A CIO may be asked whether critical workloads can move if regulation shifts. A public sector buyer may need assurance that sensitive systems can run within a trusted jurisdiction. A financial services board may want to understand concentration risk. An AI team may want access to the latest model services, while risk and compliance teams ask what dependency that creates.

These are no longer theoretical concerns.

At its simplest, sovereign cloud is an approach to cloud infrastructure that gives organisations greater control over where systems run, where data and operational metadata reside, who can access them, how they are governed and whether workloads can move when requirements change. It is often associated with data residency and local jurisdiction, but the more meaningful definition goes further. Sovereign cloud is about preserving control, reducing unwanted dependency and ensuring that critical digital services can be operated, governed and adapted on the organisation’s own terms.

The European Commission’s Cloud and AI Development Act places cloud and AI sovereignty firmly inside Europe’s competitiveness, resilience and digital autonomy agenda. Its wider tech sovereignty package is aimed at reducing structural dependencies in core digital technologies, including cloud, AI, semiconductors and open source.

But policy can only take the conversation so far.

For enterprises, public institutions and regulated industries, sovereignty has to become something concrete. It has to show up in how platforms are designed, how infrastructure is governed and how easily teams can respond when requirements change.

In other words, sovereignty has to be engineered.

When speed becomes constraint

Most cloud decisions start with good intentions.

Ricardo Pinto, principal Platform Specialist at BBD, explains that a team chooses a provider because the tooling is mature, the services are reliable and the ecosystem is strong. Managed databases, cloud-native messaging, identity services and deployment pipelines help teams move faster. At the time, the decision makes sense. But then the environment changes.

A client needs data to stay in a specific European jurisdiction. A regulator asks for evidence of operational control. A business wants to avoid depending too heavily on one provider. Cloud costs rise. A new AI strategy introduces fresh dependencies at the model, inference and data layers.

Suddenly, a choice that once created speed starts to feel like a boundary.

“That is the real sovereign cloud problem. More than about where the data is stored, it’s about how much freedom an organisation still has when the rules, risks or commercial pressures change,” says Pinto.

Sovereignty is about control

Data residency matters, especially in public services, defence, healthcare and financial services. But residency is only one part of the picture.

True sovereignty asks harder questions. Who controls the infrastructure? Who has privileged access? Where does operational metadata go? How are policies enforced? Can the organisation prove compliance? Can it recover services under its own terms? And can workloads move without forcing teams to rebuild the applications that depend on them?

This is why sovereign cloud should not be treated as a hosting label or a single product category. It is an architectural discipline.

Lock-in is not always wrong

Vendor lock-in has become a loaded phrase, but the reality is more nuanced.

Not every dependency is bad. Managed services can be valuable. Provider-specific capabilities can offer performance, resilience or speed that generic alternatives may not match. In many cases, using them is the right business decision.

Pinto puts it plainly: “The problem is accidental dependency.”

Too often, organisations discover lock-in only when they need to move. By then, provider-specific services, identity models, deployment pipelines, observability tools and operational processes may be woven deep into the system. The real cost was not visible at the point of adoption. It arrives later, when a regulator, client, board or market shift asks for flexibility.

A sovereign cloud mindset does not say: never use cloud-native services.

It says: know what you are choosing.

Every cloud-specific decision should have a clear benefit, a known risk and a visible exit cost. That turns lock-in from an architectural accident into a deliberate trade-off.

What this looks like in practice

The practical answer is platform engineering.

A sovereign cloud architecture needs:

A control plane that can provision and govern infrastructure across different environments.

Open standards instead of provider-specific assumptions.

Policy-as-code so compliance is enforced automatically.

An auditable infrastructure state.

Strong multi-tenancy so different teams and clients can work safely without increasing risk for everyone else.

Kubernetes has become central to this discussion because it gives organisations a common, declarative way to manage workloads across public cloud, private cloud, sovereign cloud and bare metal environments.

In this model, developers do not need to interact directly with every provider’s API. They request standardised platform capabilities, and the platform handles the provider-specific implementation behind the scenes.

Pinto explains that if a workload needs to move from a hyperscaler to a sovereign provider, the platform team changes the composition layer. If a client needs region-pinning, policy enforces it. If a regulated environment needs stronger isolation, the control plane provides it without fragmenting the developer experience.

“This is not abstraction for its own sake. It is optionality built into the platform before the business urgently needs it.”

Europe is already moving this way

Luckily, this direction is no longer niche. Swisscom’s sovereign Kubernetes platform, highlighted in a CNCF case study, shows how open source, cloud-native technologies can support data sovereignty, multi-tenancy and reduced vendor dependency at production scale.

The Sovereign Cloud Stack initiative is also taking a standards-led approach, using open technologies and conformance models to support compatibility, openness and sovereignty across cloud providers.

The signal is clear: Europe’s sovereignty debate is moving from policy language into architecture, certification, control planes, operational models and open standards.

AI raises the stakes even further. Inference endpoints, model registries, fine-tuning pipelines, vector databases, GPU scheduling and data controls are quickly becoming production platform concerns. The same portability questions that once applied to databases and messaging now apply to AI infrastructure.

The CNCF’s Certified Kubernetes AI Conformance Programme is one sign of where the industry is heading: towards shared standards for running AI workloads reliably and consistently across Kubernetes environments.

“AI sovereignty cannot be achieved through model choice alone because it also depends on where workloads run, how data moves, how access is controlled, how behaviour is observed and whether organisations can change direction without rebuilding the platform underneath,” notes Pinto.

The one question leaders should ask

Sovereign cloud is not a badge, a region or a procurement line item. It is a discipline.

At every infrastructure decision point, leaders should ask: does this choice preserve freedom, or does it quietly remove it?

Sometimes the right answer will still be to use a provider-specific service. Sometimes the value will justify the dependency. But that decision should be deliberate, documented and understood.

That is the practical meaning of sovereignty in cloud architecture: not the absence of dependency, but control over dependency.

The organisations that get this right will not be the ones that avoid cloud, managed services or modern AI platforms. They will be the ones that build enough architectural discipline to keep their options open.

Because in a world where regulation, cost, geopolitics and AI capability are all moving at once, optionality has evolved from a technical luxury to a strategic asset.

Sovereignty will not be achieved through policy, procurement or provider selection alone. It starts with understanding the architecture you have today, the dependencies it has created and the freedom you need to protect next. Reach out to BBD to understand your architecture.