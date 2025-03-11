Space STEM programme reaches Africa’s classrooms

Intelsat and MaxIQ Space bring real-world space education into Africa’s classrooms.

Satellite operator Intelsat and educational resource provider MaxIQ Space are bringing their space-focused science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiative into the classrooms of multiple African countries.

Now in its fifth year, the Intelsat Africa Space STEM programme typically takes place virtually, attracting high school learners from across the African continent to design, build, and for certain missions, launch satellites into space.

This year, the initiative will include in-person learning in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal, with teacher-empowerment as the focus.

According to a statement, participants will receive STEM curriculum learning in-person, in-community, with subject matter experts and STEM kits, hands-on training and exclusive resources to integrate space science, sustainability and internet of things education into their classrooms.

“The newly-adapted 2025 programme is focused on empowering schools and educators to build a lasting impact on African education systems, ensuring thousands of students gain the skills and inspiration needed to thrive in STEM careers. STEM skills build a future-ready workforce, advancing national development goals and boost technological capabilities,” adds the statement.

Gender disparity in STEM-related fields continues to be a global concern, with women said to make up only 28% of the workforce in STEM.

In South Africa, statistics show women only make up about 23% of the ICT sector's workforce.

Rhys Morgan, regional vice-president of the EMEA region for Intelsat, comments: “Intelsat remains committed to maximising its contribution by inspiring the next generation and connecting African students to real-world applications of space technology.”

“With Africa emerging as a key frontier for space infrastructure, it is essential to equip future leaders with the knowledge and skills to drive this transformation. We are honoured to play a role in preparing the young generation for this future,” says Judi Sandrock, programme manager at MaxIQ Space.

Schools and teachers in the four participating countries are invited to apply online for the fully-funded opportunity to bring real-world space education into their classrooms.

The deadline to apply is 31 March.