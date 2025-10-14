Spar to expand Uber Eats delivery to 800 stores

Spar currently has 275 stores listed on the Uber Eats platform.

Retailer Spar and food delivery app Uber Eats are scaling up their collaboration, in a partnership that takes on the Mr D takeaway food app’s partnership with Pick n Pay.

According to a statement, Spar, which has 275 stores listed on the Uber Eats platform, is preparing to list over 800 additional stores nationwide on the online platform that connects users with restaurants and a variety of merchants.

The collaboration brings everyday groceries and essentials closer to thousands of Uber Eats customers, while helping the retail giant to better compete in the digital economy.

By combining Spar’s local network with Uber Eats’ technology and logistics, this collaboration is expected to drive digital inclusion and unlock growth for both parties, says Uber Eats.

The food delivery app says its data shows that South Africans are saving over 12.7 million shopping hours each year by ordering through the app.

“Consumers no longer view delivery as a luxury − they expect it,” says Alex Troughton, EMEA revenue growth manager for grocery and retail at Uber Eats.

“Expanding Spar stores on the Uber Eats app means we’re reimagining retail around consumer behaviour, backed by data, insights and real outcomes.”

McKinsey’s State of Grocery Retail 2024 report shows that online grocery sales have grown 54% annually since 2019, to reach R23 billion, with 26% of consumers planning to increase their online grocery spend.

According to Uber Eats, this surge reflects the same consumer appetite fuelling the rapid growth of Spar on the Uber Eats app.

“As a deeply local retail network, Spar’s roots are in community,” says Blake Raubenheimer, omni-channel executive at Spar Southern Africa. “By scaling Spar with Uber Eats, we’re extending that community connection into the digital economy – helping our independent retailers access new markets and more customers.”

Uber Eats competitor, Mr D, has a similar partnership with Pick n Pay, which now lists over 500 Pick n Pay retailers across SA on the platform.