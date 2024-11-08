Sparrow Schools, Vuma bring robotics to disadvantaged learners

Sparrow Schools has partnered with Vuma to introduce an IT and robotics programme for learners.

Sparrow Schools, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing accredited education to South African youth with learning challenges, has partnered with Vuma to launch an IT and robotics programme.

"For 35 years, Sparrow Schools has provided affordable, quality education to disadvantaged South Africans with cognitive barriers to learning. Now, with Vuma's support, we're taking this mission to the next level," says Renata Noble, CSI manager at Sparrow Schools.

The programme "will open up a world of future opportunities for our students by teaching skills in robotics and coding", she adds.

The partnership with Vuma also brings much-needed stable connectivity.

“This collaboration provides Sparrow Schools with a free, unlimited 1Gbps connection, part of Vuma’s commitment to enhancing connectivity for learners nationwide. Through this fibre connection Sparrow Schools has been able to initiate, maintain and grow their IT and robotics programme, bringing access to those who never had it before,” says Noble.

Sparrow Schools' robotics and coding programme prepares learners for future industries. Through a blend of interactive platforms, students explore new technologies in an environment that is both nurturing and fun. "We're not just teaching skills; we're giving learners a chance to succeed,"notes Noble.

