Standard Bank brings STEAM coding challenge to KZN

Standard Bank Group, in partnership with the Kuunda Disrupt Programme and Gordon Road Girls’ School, has launched the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) coding challenge in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to a statement, the initiative brings together 21 quintile level four and five primary schools, and 126 learners for hands-on experience in STEAM.

The initiative also marks the second STEAM partnership in the region and is part of the bank’s broader commitment to bridge the digital divide and nurture future-ready talent in SA.

In 2024, the programme empowered 18 schools in KZN, showcasing the tangible impact of early exposure to technology and innovation, says the statement.

“This initiative is about more than just coding,” says Sershni Govender, head of innovation at Standard Bank Group Technology. “It’s about unlocking potential, building confidence and creating pathways for learners who might otherwise be excluded from the digital economy.”

The bank says the STEAM hackathon is designed to ignite curiosity and creativity among learners from schools that lack access to IT labs, coding, or robotics education.

Each participating school will receive a Raspberry Pi and Microbit kit, along with a dedicated technical mentor to guide learners through monthly coding modules. The projects will culminate in a STEAM graduation on 21 November, when learners will present innovations that benefit their schools or communities.

The bank highlights that the Kuunda STEAM initiative is a direct extension of creating a deep and diverse pool of technical talent, targeting under-resourced schools to ensure no learner is left behind.

The Kuunda Disrupt programme has already seen success across Africa, with STEAM academies launched in Zambia, Botswana, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape. Past participants have gone on to win national competitions, introduce robotics as a subject and secure sponsorships for further development.