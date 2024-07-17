State Security Agency unleashed on mounting cyber crime

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

South Africa’s State Security Agency (SSA) is ready to tackle cyber security threats besetting the country.

So said minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni yesterday, when she tabled the agency’s budget in Parliament.

She explained that the nature of threats was evolving, with criminals using “sophisticated technologies and strategies that require agility and proactive response”.

Cyber crime has significant and multifaceted impacts on state security, affecting various aspects of a nation’s stability, economy and public safety.

Ntshavheni’s remarks come as South African organisations, especially government entities, are increasingly falling prey to cyber attacks.

Last week, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure revealed that cyber criminals looted R300 million from the ministry in a period spanning 10 years.

Other government entities to have been hit by cyber attacks include the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. Earlier this year, the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa fell victim.

In March, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) reported an “attempted security breach” that exposed the personal information of employees and clients.

The CIPC is an agency of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in SA. It is responsible for the registration of companies, co-operatives and intellectual property rights (trademarks, patents, designs and copyright) and maintenance thereof.

The Government Employees Pension Fund – Africa’s largest pension fund with more than 1.2 million active members, in excess of 450 000 pensioners and beneficiaries, and assets worth more than R1.61 trillion – was also recently targeted by cyber criminals.

Hard at work

According to Ntshavheni, the SSA has been inundated with media enquiries due to the public statement made by minister Dean Macpherson, centred on the claims of R300 million allegedly siphoned off from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure through cyber crime.

“This requires specialised skills and co-ordination with various parties in and out of government. Honourable members are surely aware and concerned about the exponential increase in attacks on organs of state ICT infrastructure, which pose a threat not only to the individual targets, but the economic value chain in the services these entities provide,” she said.

“In our efforts to strengthen cyber security, we are hard at work building and strengthening our capabilities and capacity to proactively combat emerging cyber threats and potential cyber attacks on our communications environment.

“In this regard, we will be accelerating the implementation of the National Cyber Security Framework, which incorporates the development of the cyber security legislative framework and the establishment of an integrated cyber capability and capacity,” she said.

The minister added that with the passing of the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill and the necessary organisational reconfiguration, “we will also undertake work to recalibrate and capacitate the National Communications Centre to be more responsive to cyber security threats.

“Before the end of this financial year, we will commence with the legislative process to take the Cyber Security Bill for consideration by Parliament.”

Ntshavheni said government is embarking on partnerships – internationally and domestically – to sharpen the skills within the intelligence environment.

“The Intelligence Academy is already working on revising its curricula to focus on more relevant skills of the present-day intelligence environment. Some of this will be achieved through partnerships with reputable academic institutions, as we work to ensure the intelligence academy is SAQA-accredited to ensure the portability of skills.

“In addition, the Intelligence Academy is exploring possibilities of establishing itself as a data institute that will not only serve the intelligence world, but broader society, as data is not only the new gold, but an essential part of driving development and decision-making.

“In this regard, investments in collaborations for technology and data sharing with both global and local institutions transcends a strategic imperative. It is a transformative opportunity, which can empower the organisation to leverage global expertise, harness the power of technology and data to address local challenges.”

The minister added that the SSA continues to provide support and advice to government departments on cyber security.

“The SSA is finalising a consolidated assessment on government's cyber security strengths and initiatives under way to address any weaknesses found in the system. The report, once completed, will be submitted to the National Security Council for further processing and direction.”