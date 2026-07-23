Stellantis backs mobile lab to teach coding in underserved schools

Social Coding SA partners with Stellantis SA to expand technology in schools.

Stellantis South Africa has partnered with Social Coding SA to launch a mobile computer lab that will bring coding, robotics and digital literacy to learners in underserved communities.

The initiative targets grade eight and nine learners, who will gain hands-on experience in digital literacy, coding, robotics, AI and 4IR technologies. Learners will also have the opportunity to compete in national and international robotics competitions.

Teachers will receive training to integrate digital tools into their classrooms. Young facilitators will be trained and certified in digital and facilitation skills, with selected participants gaining paid work experience to help expand the programme.

“This partnership helps us close that gap between the immense talent we have in our communities and the opportunities community members cannot always access,” said Thembiso Magajana, founder of Social Coding SA.

“With Stellantis behind us, our mobile lab can reach learners, teachers and young facilitators who are too often left out of the digital economy, and show them that coding, robotics and AI are within their reach. And because we train facilitators and equip teachers, the skills stay in the community long after the lab moves on.”

The initiative forms part of Stellantis Philanthropy, the group’s global programme focused on education , youth development and access to opportunities.

“At Stellantis, we believe that access to skills and opportunities is key to unlocking long-term social and economic progress,” said Sizwekazi Mdingi, head of communications and CSR for SA and sub-Saharan Africa at Stellantis.

“Through Stellantis Philanthropy, we support initiatives that help young people build their future and strengthen their communities.”