Digital lab to enhance teaching, learning at Soweto school

Ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi interact with Phefeni Secondary School learners during the digital lab handover.

The ministers of basic education and communications Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi yesterday handed over a newly-refurbished digital lab at Phefeni Secondary School in Soweto.

The digital lab, delivered in collaboration with Microsoft SA and supporting partners , including Jozi My Jozi, aims to digitally-enable learners and educators at the school and the broader Soweto community, say the departments in a joint statement.

Both ministers stress that access to reliable digital infrastructure is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. “Digital labs such as this one open a new pathway for learners to develop critical digital skills, enhance literacy and numeracy through technology-enabled learning, and gain exposure to tools that are increasingly essential in higher education and the world of work.”

The ministers also reiterated that many schools across the country still face serious infrastructure challenges, including unsafe buildings, overcrowding and limited access to learning resources.

As a result, partnerships with the private sector are critical in accelerating the pace of change and addressing historical backlogs.

They also believe the success of the digital lab will depend on collective ownership, responsible use, and a shared commitment to protecting and maintaining the facility.

“Infrastructure must be matched by quality teaching, strong school leadership, active community involvement, and disciplined, motivated learners. Technology is a powerful enabler, but its impact depends on how effectively it is integrated into teaching and learning,” say the ministers.

Asif Valley, Microsoft’s national technology officer, comments: “Phefeni Secondary School has always been a symbol of courage and possibility for Soweto. By modernising this computer lab and creating brighter, more engaging classrooms, we’re not just upgrading facilities – we’re opening doors.

“This lab will help prepare learners with the digital skills they need for the jobs of the future. Together with our partners, we want every learner who walks into this space to feel that their future in the digital economy is real, and that they have the skills and support to step into it.”