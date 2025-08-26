Still think you’re too small to be hacked? Think again

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye. (Image: Troye)

For years, small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) have convinced themselves they’re “not a target”. No one’s trying to breach the corner bakery, the local law firm or the regional logistics company – right? Wrong. Hackers have shifted focus, and SMEs without basic protections are now the easiest payday on the internet.

If your business is still relying on out-of-the-box Microsoft Defender with no monitoring, no response capability and no plan, you’re not secure. Not even close.

Meet Judy Security: Enterprise-grade protection built for SMEs

Judy Security is the first, an all-in-one cyber security platform designed specifically for businesses that have never had to think about security before – but now absolutely must. Whether you’ve got five users or 50, Judy delivers all the essentials: next-gen endpoint protection, threat detection, secure identity controls, e-mail protection and more – all monitored 24/7 by a professional security operations centre (SOC).

Judy Security isn’t just software you install and forget. Judy actively monitors your environment, flags suspicious behaviour and intervenes when needed. It’s managed cyber security as a service, with built-in compliance and real-time response – so you can stop worrying about breaches, ransomware or embarrassing client data leaks.

Why Microsoft Defender isn’t enough

Most SMEs rely on the default tools that came with their laptops – usually Microsoft Defender. While Defender can catch some basic threats, it’s not monitored, not managed and not built for business use on its own.

It doesn’t give you threat intelligence, incident response or visibility into your full attack surface. In short: Defender is fine for your home PC, but it’s nowhere near enough to secure a business alone.

Judy fills this gap by delivering enterprise-grade capability in a plug-and-play model made for small teams. It’s like hiring a full-time cyber security department – without the cost, the hassle or the complexity.

What’s included with Judy?

Judy Security provides a unified platform that combines essential security layers in one simple subscription. Everything is managed for you – no need for in-house IT teams or security specialists. This includes:

Advanced endpoint protection beyond basic anti-virus

24/7 monitoring and threat response by Judy’s SOC experts

E-mail and identity protection, including phishing and MFA enforcement

Security awareness training for your team

Centralised dashboards and compliance reporting

Built for SMEs that need to get crucial protection measures in place

Most cyber security solutions are built for enterprises with deep pockets and massive IT teams. Judy turns that model on its head. It’s built to scale down without cutting corners – giving smaller businesses the same level of protection the big guys get, but with human support, predictable costs and zero maintenance on your part.

The days of thinking “we’re too small to worry” are over. Cyber crime is automated, opportunistic and indiscriminate. If your business connects to the internet and stores customer or company data, you’re already a target.

With Judy Security, SMEs can finally afford the peace of mind they’ve always needed – but until now, couldn’t justify. It’s time to stop relying on luck and free tools. It’s time to get Judy Security.