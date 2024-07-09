Stitch integrates big-three payment wallets

SA fintech firm Stitch has launched a smartphone wallets solution for Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Wallet transactions.

South African fintech firm Stitchhas enabled enterprise merchants to accept payments via all three major smartphone wallet providers – Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Wallet.

This comes shortly after the local payments start-uppartnered with big-four bank Absa to launch Absa Pay for enterprise merchants across SA.

In a statement, Stitch notes the surging popularity in smartphone and digital wallet transactions in SA as the driving force behind allowing its enterprise clients to accept digital wallet payments from all major providers.

This process has been enabled by leveraging a pre-built software development kit(SDK), it states.

“Stitch is the first PSP [payment service provider] in the market to offer enterprise merchants access to all three major smartphone wallet solutions, which are rapidly growing in demand in South Africa.

“We’ve specifically developed an SDK bundle that will make it easy for teams to integrate and launch these solutions so they can offer an even more seamless online checkout experience for their customers. When using the Stitch SDK, the correct wallet will automatically be surfaced to users at checkout based on their device type,” explains Stitch co-founder and president Junaid Dadan.

Visa and Discovery Bank’s recent SpendTrend24 report found that digital wallet payments were becoming a habit in SA, with services such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay driving this surge.

In another survey, it was revealed that over 50% of consumers have used digital wallet solutions to make a payment, with many intending to do so more in the future.

With its smartphone wallets solution, Stitch says enterprise merchants can offer access to all three popular wallet providers through a single integration.

Existing Stitch card clients can add smartphone wallets to their integration, while new clients can request access from the customer solutions teams, according to the payments start-up.

“Stitch smartphone wallets are built on top of its card solution. Stitch card makes it easier for enterprise businesses to process card payments and increase conversion thanks to built-in redundancies via multiple direct bank integrations, and optimised user journeys.

“The Stitch solution specifically enables merchants to optimise and tailor authentication and 3DS, in order to minimise drop-off risk and maximise acceptance rates.”