Stop waiting for complaints to solve IT issues

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye. (Image: Troye)

Most Citrix environments do not fail in dramatic ways. Performance degradation usually starts with small warning signs such as slower logons, inconsistent application response, network latency or rising resource consumption that goes unseen until users complain. Industry research consistently shows that delayed detection is the primary driver of both operational disruption and cost.

Forrester research on digital experience monitoring confirms that limited endpoint visibility significantly increases mean time to resolution and support workload, while organisations with deep telemetry resolve issues faster and reduce user impact.

Citrix addresses this visibility gap with uberAgent for VDI, now available across Citrix Universal Hybrid Multi Cloud and Citrix DaaS subscriptions. uberAgent captures high fidelity telemetry directly from endpoints and sessions, providing precise insight into user experience, application behaviour, system performance and network conditions.

Instead of guessing where performance issues originate, IT teams can see exactly what users experience and identify the root cause in real-time.

This level of observability enables proactive operations. With detailed metrics covering logon phases, application responsiveness, CPU and memory usage, network latency and security signals, issues can be detected and addressed before they escalate into service outages.

Citrix highlights that uberAgent strengthens operational insight across both virtual and physical endpoints while reducing troubleshooting time and improving service reliability in complex hybrid environments.

Another critical advantage is consolidation. Many organisations still rely on multiple monitoring tools to cover Citrix workloads, network performance and endpoint health. uberAgent brings these insights together, allowing teams to correlate user experience with infrastructure behaviour, security posture and capacity trends from a single dataset.

This unified view supports SLA reporting, capacity planning and informed decision-making without adding monitoring overhead.

Troye helps organisations turn this data into action. Through high-level health checks or in-depth Citrix and NetScaler audits, Troye identifies hidden bottlenecks, performance risks and configuration gaps that impact productivity. Troye's focus is not just visibility, but using that visibility to improve stability, user experience and long-term platform performance.

As hybrid work environments continue to raise expectations, the ability to see issues early is no longer optional. uberAgent gives IT teams the insight needed to act decisively, reduce operational noise and deliver consistent digital experiences wherever users work.