Subaru engages Dell on AI-based driver assist tech

Carmaker Subaru is teaming with Dell Technologies to help improve driver safety through the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance storage.

In a statement, Dell and Subaru say the collaboration is indicative of AI’s profound impact on transforming one of the most common means of transportation, aiming to make it safer for drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

“Subaru is driving innovation through data to give motorists an extra set of eyes and an extra foot on the brake, while entrusting Dell Technologies to enable this journey as its AI development infrastructure,” says Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies.

“As an AI-ready data platform, Dell PowerScale storage allows companies like Subaru to integrate, analyse and use data to deliver impactful insights that advance human progress and transform industries.”

Under the partnership, Subaru can store, manage and use a vast amount of data to advance the development of its next-generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with the selection of Dell PowerScale network-attached storage systems.

EyeSight Driver Assist Technology monitors traffic movement, optimises cruise control and warns drivers if they sway outside their lane, says Subaru.

According to the company, Subaru Lab, the AI development base for Subaru established in 2020, can store approximately 1 000 times more files on Dell PowerScale systems than with previous platforms.

Subaru can now improve AI image analysis by easily accessing stored files on PowerScale systems deployed in data centres across the Subaru Lab and Tokyo offices, which wasn’t previously possible, it adds.

“As a brand that has built its reputation on trust, we are constantly expanding AI development to increase the reliability in our vehicles, while contributing to the greater good,” says Takashi Kanai, deputy chief of Subaru Lab.

“While requirements for systems and storage are ever-changing, we are confident Dell PowerScale is up to the task, as the underlying infrastructure for EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, allowing us to continue advancing our AI initiatives to improve driver safety.”