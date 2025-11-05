Sun International appoints gaming veteran as CTO

Leslie Peters, Sun International chief technology and product officer.

Although coy about the exact details of its digital strategy, Sun International has created the position of chief technology and product officer.

Gaming veteran Leslie Peters, who has over two decades of experience in software development, gaming technology and digital transformation in high-growth, regulated environments, will report directly to CEO Ulrik Bengtsson.

Peters brings expertise in cloud-native gaming systems, AI-driven platforms and regulated digital environments – capabilities that directly support Sun International's stated ambitions for mobile excellence and AI acceleration.

The appointment signals the company is moving into the execution phase of its digital ambitions beyond its online gaming portal, SunBet.

Bengtsson previously said: “My focus is on the long-term competitiveness of Sun International as a digitally-led, market-leading omnichannel gaming company of scale.”

He tells ITWeb that the company is “building an experienced team and is equipping the team with the technology necessary for executing the plan… He [Peters] will be responsible for shaping and executing Sun International's technology vision, architecture and product strategy.”

Hinting at future plans, Bengtsson says the company wants to improve its mobile customer experience, and the new hire will provide key capabilities to deliver that.

In addition, he says the group has several ongoing projects to better use AI, and Peters will “assist us with accelerating these and oversee all of Sun International's technology solutions”.

He also notes that the Mpumalanga Gambling Board, with which one of gaming platform SunBet’s licences are held, “is very supportive of our industry”.

Veteran hire

With a career in managing digital gaming and cloud architecture, Peters was most recently CTO of Games Global, which provides the iGaming industry with casino games through software development, technical services and hosted gaming solutions, that company's website says.

In addition, Peters has worked in an environment that has implemented AI and has built “digital platforms from the ground up,” says a statement from Sun International.

Peters also “played a key role in developing a cloud-native remote gaming system” and led complex transitions, including the successful spin-off of Games Global from Derivco, it says.

Bengtsson notes the appointment will put the group in the right position to achieve strategic growth, and “positions him to excel at an executive level and bring about the change needed to propel Sun International into the digital future”.

He adds that Sun International is focused on customer-centric and product-driven growth, powered by fit-for-purpose technology.

Peters comments: “I am extremely honoured to have been appointed to work with such a great brand like Sun International, and to apply my experience in shaping the future of digital platforms by applying leading innovation and cutting-edge digital transformation.”

Market momentum

In the six months to June, SunBet's revenue jumped to R874 million and now makes up almost a fifth of the gambling company's income, driven by a 128.7% increase in slots income, as well as higher customer activity and deposits.

By comparison, the broader group reported a gain of 6.7% in income, excluding Table Bay Hotel, which was undergoing “substantial refurbishment,” Sun International said when it released its results in early September.

Sun International's digital focus aligns with broader market shifts. The National Gambling Board notes in its latest 2023/24 performance report that “online betting is now firmly established as the dominant mode of gambling in the country”.

The iGaming sector is rapidly evolving, with backend providers developing AI-based offerings, while blockchain, biometric authentication and virtual reality applications are emerging across the industry.