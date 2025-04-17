Surveillance tech dents criminal intentions

Vumacam and the City of Johannesburg’s partnership looks to promote safety across the province.

The City of Johannesburg’s (COJ’s) technology-driven pushback against violent crime is seeing gains, with multiple arrests and interceptions reported in March.

This is according to a Vumacam statement, which reveals it received a total of 118 764 events via its integrated intelligence operations centre (IIOC) last month.

Of the total number of events, 8 197 situations were escalated to the control room, leading to the arrest of suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies across Johannesburg.

The CCTV operator partnered with the city, with Vumacam cameras strategically deployed at key points across the COJ, Gauteng province and other key regions.

Vumacam chief commercial officer Michael Varney comments: “By maximising the combined resources of public and private security forces, Vumacam is able to act as a force-multiplier in the fight against crime.

“Our partnership with the City of Johannesburg continues to demonstrate what is possible when South Africans work together to protect lives, foster greater confidence and ensure a safer environment for businesses that can help to grow our economy.”

Other incidents for the period under review include the recovery of an unlicensed firearm, as well as licence plate recognition (LPR) technology aiding in a hit-and-run case.

According to the statement, in early March, following an LPR alert, the IIOC deployed units to respond to an incident and the vehicle was subsequently impounded. In addition, the technology allowed the Bramley South African Police Service to intercept a wanted vehicle following an alert.