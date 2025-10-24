Survey examining local ICT maturity goes live

Ryno Dekker, senior manager: ICT marketing, MTN Business.

ITWeb, in partnership with survey sponsor MTN Business, is conducting a survey on ICT maturity in South African businesses.

Ryno Dekker, Senior Manager for ICT Marketing at MTN Business, says: “The purpose of the survey is to gain a clear, data-driven understanding of where South African organisations stand in terms of ICT maturity across critical dimensions such as strategic alignment, governance, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data management, digital transformation, service delivery, user adoption, compliance, and performance measurement.”

Dekker goes on to elaborate on why examining the state of ICT maturity is important: “ICT is a foundational enabler for business strategy and operational success. The chosen topic reflects the need to assess not just the technology, but also how it is integrated into the business strategy, how well it is governed, and how effectively it supports people and processes.

“The survey covers a broad spectrum – from infrastructure and cybersecurity to digital literacy and compliance – because true ICT maturity is multi-dimensional. This holistic approach ensures we are not only keeping pace with industry standards but also positioning ourselves to lead in areas such as cloud, security, connectivity, IoT, and unified communications.

“The insights we elicit will inform our strategic planning and investment decisions.”

Specifically, the survey aims to:

Examine the current state of ICT maturity in SA businesses.

Enable benchmarking against best practices and industry peers.

Identify priority areas for targeted improvement and innovation.

Inform future training, support, and digital transformation initiatives.

To gather further insights into ICT maturity within respondent organisations, the survey asks how well ICT is integrated into their company’s business strategy, how effectively data is used for decision-making, as well as the extent to which the company has adopted emerging technologies.

Get Involved

We invite IT leaders, executives, and decision-makers across industries to participate in the survey. Survey respondents stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize – a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000.

The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this trends report on ICT maturity, add your input here.